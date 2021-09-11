CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Bulgaria to hold 3rd parliamentary election of 2021

 6 days ago

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria is expected to hold its third parliamentary election of the year in November after the three largest parties in parliament failed to find common ground for a coalition government. President Roumen Radev said Saturday that the vote will be held on Nov. 14, the date already set by lawmakers for the scheduled presidential election. He said holding the two votes together will save public money and voters’ time. Radev, who will be seeking a second term in office in the presidential vote, said that he will dissolve parliament next week and appoint a caretaker government.

