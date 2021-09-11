Gavin O’Connor Is Working on a ‘Warrior’ Television Series
This year marks the tenth anniversary of Gavin O’Connor’s “Warrior,” a film that seems to grow in respect among moviegoers with each year that passes since its initial release. While the original feature an impressive cast of actors—including both Tom Hardy and Joel Edgerton on the verge of breakout careers—the feature was not an immediate success. But in a recent interview with The Playlist, O’Connor shared that “Warrior” may see a second life as a television series that expands on the themes of the original feature.theplaylist.net
