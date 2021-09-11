Gavin O’Connor Is Working on a ‘Warrior’ Television Series

The notorious Batman supervillain, AKA Oswald Cobblepot, may get his own live-action series. Variety reports that The Penguin project is in very early development and that Colin Farrell, who plays the Penguin in the upcoming movie The Batman, has been approached to star but no deal is in place. Impulse executive producer and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. vet Lauren LeFranc is attached to write the script for the project. "The show would supposedly delve into The Penguin’s rise to power in the Gotham criminal underworld," according to Variety's Joe Otterson. "The Batman director Matt Reeves and the film’s producer Dylan Clark would executive produce the Penguin series under their 6th & Idaho and Dylan Clark Productions banners respectively. Warner Bros. Television would produce. The Penguin, a.k.a. Oswald Cobblepot, is one of the most famous members of the Batman Rogues Gallery. On the live-action side, the character has previously been played by actors like Burgess Meredith, Danny DeVito, and Robin Lord Taylor." The Penguin is the second The Batman spinoff series in the works. A series on the Gotham Police Department is also in development.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO