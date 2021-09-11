UK fans can watch Raducanu match for free after Amazon deal

Watch Dogs: Legion is going to be free from Friday, September 3rd to Sunday, September 5th for all PS5, PS4, PC, and Google Stadia players. The game will be free to download from the respective stores for the console players. For PC players, you will have to go through either the Epic Games Store or the Ubisoft Store in order to download the free weekend. It is unclear when the cutoff will be this weekend though, so you’re better off downloading it today to make sure you get at least a couple of days out of the game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO