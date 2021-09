Business leaders usually don’t like federal mandates, but some of them are applauding President Joe Biden for pushing their employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. “The devil’s in the details, but it’s a step in the right direction,” Thom Kuhn, president of construction company Millstone Weber, said after Biden announced that all companies with more than 100 employees must require their workers to be vaccinated or test them weekly. The president also will require all employees of federal contractors to be vaccinated, with no testing option.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO