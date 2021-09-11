CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boys Tennis: W.F. West sweeps Tumwater to stay unbeaten

By Alec Dietz / alec@chronline.com
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 7 days ago
Playing in its third match in three days, the W.F. West boys tennis team defeated Tumwater 6-0 to remain perfect as a team this season.

In singles play, Joseph Chung won decisively, 6-1, 6-0, followed by an equally dominant performance from Justin Chung in the second singles position, winning 6-0, 6-0. Javyn Han then won the third singles point (6-0, 6-0).

In doubles play, at the No. 1 position, Hans Meier and Mason Walters won easily, going 6-1, 6-3, and at the No. 2 position, Bryce Kuykendall and Will Cummings won 6-2, 6-1. Mixing up the last doubles spot, at the No. 3 doubles court, Lane Hayworth and Sam Mittge won 6-0, 6-2 to close out the sweep.

The Bearcats will play their third league game this Monday against Centralia in the Swamp Cup.

