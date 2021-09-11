Boys Tennis: W.F. West sweeps Tumwater to stay unbeaten

Tennis game. Tennis ball with racket on the tennis court. Sport, recreation concept

Playing in its third match in three days, the W.F. West boys tennis team defeated Tumwater 6-0 to remain perfect as a team this season.

In singles play, Joseph Chung won decisively, 6-1, 6-0, followed by an equally dominant performance from Justin Chung in the second singles position, winning 6-0, 6-0. Javyn Han then won the third singles point (6-0, 6-0).

In doubles play, at the No. 1 position, Hans Meier and Mason Walters won easily, going 6-1, 6-3, and at the No. 2 position, Bryce Kuykendall and Will Cummings won 6-2, 6-1. Mixing up the last doubles spot, at the No. 3 doubles court, Lane Hayworth and Sam Mittge won 6-0, 6-2 to close out the sweep.

The Bearcats will play their third league game this Monday against Centralia in the Swamp Cup.