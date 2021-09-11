CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Life is Strange: True Colors is getting review-bombed thanks to a flag

PCGamesN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLife is Strange: True Colors is out now on PC, and while many players are enjoying it the latest game in the Life is Strange series is currently getting review-bombed on Steam – seemingly to do with the inclusion of a Tibetan flag in Haven Springs. Life is Strange: True...

www.pcgamesn.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

The complete ‘Life Is Strange: True Colors’ soundtrack has been revealed

Ahead of the release of Life Is Strange: True Colors, Square Enix has revealed the complete soundtrack for the game alongside additional DLC. Split into two parts, the initial soundtrack will include original songs from mxmtoon, Novo Amor and Angus & Julia Stone alongside tracks from Phoebe Bridgers, Kings of Leon, Mura Masa and Metronomy.
VIDEO GAMES
Paste Magazine

Life Is Strange: True Colors Might Be Too Comfortable and Familiar

Life is Strange: True Colors is deeply familiar. You’re Alex Chen, the new girl in a town called Haven Springs, trying to leave some baggage behind while listening to a blandly tuneful indie soundtrack. She’s quiet but charismatic, likable but has trouble relating to others. Who among us hasn’t wanted to hop on a bus and skip town to somewhere where we could focus on anything and everything but ourselves? In this town you’ll make new friends, meet new enemies, find love, face new hardships, and grow into a new person. Your long-lost brother Gabe invites you to Haven Springs in hopes of kickstarting this new phase of your life, having looked for answers and found peace there himself a few years back. Before you can really grow well acquainted again, though, he’s taken from you in what appears to be an accident. All the way down to the tragic set up, True Colors is painting a picture with the same palette the series has always been known for.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Far Cry 6 is getting free Stranger Things, Rambo, and Danny Trejo DLC

Ubisoft has revealed the entire Far Cry 6 roadmap, detailing the sizeable amount of post-launch DLC and content it has coming to the FPS following the release date next month. Of particular note are the surprising crossover missions including Far Cry 6 Stranger Things DLC – all of which will be free.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Is Strange#True Colors#Hong Kong#Tibetan#Chinese#Square Enix#Dlc
PCGamesN

Don’t expect more Dead Space news until next year

There’s been a steady flow of news on the Dead Space remake since it was announced back in July at the EA Play show, despite the return of one of the best horror games on PC being a long way off from release. However, don’t expect to hear any more from Dead Space for a long time, as the team is going “heads-down” into development.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Leaked Redfall images show first and third-person modes and a lot of loot

A number of leaked images for Arkane’s co-op vampire game Redfall have made their way online, just a few days before the release of the studio’s new title Deathloop. The Redfall leaked screenshots appear to show the option to play in first or third-person, and some very Dishonored or Half-Life 2-style environments.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Life is Strange: True Colors delivers an emotionally connected tale like never before – Review

Ever since I played the first Life is Strange game, I always figured that it was about as good as the series could get, and for the most part, I felt I was right. Both Before the Storm and the second game have their merits, but they don’t reach the heights of the first game. Life is Strange: True Colors completely proves me wrong by focusing on emotional trauma and delivering the best game in the series.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

This Cyberpunk 2077 Easter egg congratulates players for finding it

A previously undiscovered Cyberpunk 2077 Easter egg has been revealed that congratulates players for finding it. Players using glitches or parkour skills have found this secret location on the edge of the city, complete with a big “well done” message printed on it. Earlier this year we decried the currently...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
China
PCGamesN

Deathloop review – time warp tour de force

We are cursed, it seems, to revisit the question of whether games can be art every couple of years. An opinion column published recently by Bloomberg warns that videogames are “eroding mass culture” because, the author claims, they are closed, self-contained worlds that are not in conversation with broader culture. By either happy coincidence or providence, we are now blessed with Deathloop, a game that could – all on its own – break us out of this endless recursive cycle.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Darkest Dungeon 2 arrives in Early Access on Epic in October

Darkest Dungeon II is finally ready to don its battered armour and venture into the inky unknowns of Early Access. The roguelike dungeon-crawler, in which you’ll be managing another party of psychologically vulnerable adventurers, will be available on the Epic Games Store in Early Access starting October 26. Since its...
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

The Final Fantasy XIV roulette experience, in rhythm game form

Someone has recreated Final Fantasy XIV‘s The Twinning dungeon in Rhythm Doctor, and – hot dang – does it make us wish we had another official Final Fantasy rhythm game. Rhythm Doctor is a wee Steam gem that was released earlier this year. It’s, well, a rhythm game where you heal patients by defibrillating in time to their heartbeats. The catch, though, is that each patient has a unique beat, and bosses will try to offset your rhythm. More to the point – it has a level editor.
VIDEO GAMES
rpgsite.net

NIS America shares English-dubbed 'Allies' trailer for tactical JRPG Monark

NIS America has posted an 'Allies Trailer' for upcoming tactical JRPG Monark. The footage highlights the game's cast of characters and the game's English dub. In case you missed it, Japanese publisher FuRyu and developer Cattle Call also recently revealed a story trailer for the game. The new trailer can...
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

There are “no plans” to bring Halo 5 to PC

We’ve got ourselves a saga going here at PCGamesN, as headlines including ‘Halo 5 isn’t coming to PC, sorry‘, ‘Halo 5 could be coming to PC‘, and ‘Halo 5 is still not coming to PC‘ published through the years can attest. But it’s a different era now, with the Master Chief Collection running strong and more Halo games on Steam, right? That still doesn’t mean we’re getting Halo 5 on PC.
VIDEO GAMES
wiartonecho.com

Deathloop review: Effortlessly cool and delightfully daring

It’s just about impossible not to like Deathloop for its sheer audacity. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Arkane just sort of went for broke in designing its latest game, a weird amalgam of ideas borrowed from disparate properties including Hitman, Metroid, Dark Souls, Edge of Tomorrow, and the studio’s own Dishonored series. And in combining bits and bobs from this unlikely array of sources they’ve managed to come up with a game all its own.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Fortnite’s Season 8 Battle Pass trailer is wild and full of Carnage

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 release date has landed, baby, and that means we’ve got our usual bevy of content to get us all excited for the season ahead. Nothing is quite as peak Fortnite, though, as the new Battle Pass trailer because I get to describe what shenanigans ensue.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Arkane is investigating Deathloop’s performance issues “as a priority”

September 15, 2021 Arkane confirms it’s currently looking into the stutters. Arkane’s supernatural shooter Deathloop is finally here, and it’s undeniably a smash hit, being one of the few to land our coveted ten out of ten. Yet, while the game has received perfect scores across the board, performance issues on PC have resulted in a ‘mixed’ user review consensus on Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
Anime News Network

Marvelous Producer Discusses Possible Daemon x Machina Game Sequel

Marvelous Entertainment producer Kenichirō Tsukuda discussed the possibility of a sequel to the company's Daemon X Machina game during the second anniversary live stream event for the first game on Tuesday. In the video (at 1:05:30 mark in the video below), Tsukuda states, "while this isn't an announcement, I want to make a strong declaration ... that [we will make] a '2' or rather a next work" for the franchise. He added he would like to add new employees to the project, and ended the statement by saying, "Even though I've basically made this declaration, it will take some time."
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Here’s Dota 2 as a fan-made ’90s anime intro

Sure, Dota 2 now has its own anime show inspired by the MOBA game in Dota: Dragon’s Blood – with another season already on the way – but it’s not the only way to put an anime-style spin on the game. One fan has shared a video they’ve created that imagines some of Dota 2’s best heroes in a “’90s style anime opening” for a short film contest, and it feels pretty darn spot on.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy