Officials: Florida K-9s shot by carjacking suspect

DELTONA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a carjacking suspect shot two K-9s early Saturday in central Florida while trying to flee from sheriff’s deputies who returned fire and wounded him.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said the police dogs are alive and receiving veterinary care. The suspect was taken to a hospital.

A sheriff spokesman told The Orlando Sentinel that a carjacking was reported late Friday in Deltona, Florida, and deputies located the vehicle shortly afterward near an apartment building and a home improvement store. Spokesman Andrew Gant said one K-9 was shot shortly after midnight while the other dog was shot two hours later.

Photos posted by the sheriff’s office on Twitter showed the dogs hurt in the paw, lower jaw and face.