Documents revealing the plan for handling mourning and public information following Queen Elizabeth II‘s death have been leaked. The plan, dubbed “Operation LONDON BRIDGE,” lays out in great detail what will happen in the 10 days after the death of the 95-year-old Queen, according to reports. There are several plans, including a memorial service with the Prime Minister that should look “spontaneous,” a crisis plan if London becomes packed with mourners and create mayhem, a social media takeover of the royal handle that will be introduced by a black holding page with a short message confirming her death, black banners across all government pages and all non-urgent content banned.

