In today’s world, there is no shortage of new crypto assets and tokens. Everyday a new token is born and due to the hype it generates, its value soars through the sky. From the fear of missing out, people invest their hard earned money in it in search for a profit. However, as soon as the hype dies, the asset no matter how utilitarian it might be, dies, and with it dies the chance of profit, or even the recovery of initial investment, of all the people who invested in it.

COMMODITIES & FUTURE ・ 3 DAYS AGO