CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

Family of man killed during Portland protests sues city

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The estate of a man fatally shot in downtown Portland after a pro-Trump car rally last year is suing the city, the mayor and the county district attorney, saying their negligence contributed to his violent death.

The suit, filed Friday in federal court in Portland, contends a “hands-off approach” to political demonstrations and counter-protests in the city fostered a “culture of vigilante policing” between opposing factions that filled the void and led to the killing of Aaron “Jay” Danielson on Aug. 29, 2020.

It seeks $13 million in damages -- $1.5 million in economic damages, $1.5 million in non-economic damages and up to $10 million in punitive damages, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

“We are seeking justice for the preventable death of a young man, gunned down in a city with a dangerous and deadly hands-off approach to public safety,” Christopher Cauble, the estate’s attorney, said in a statement. “Time and time again, City leadership and law enforcement have failed to find an effective response to clashing groups of protesters.”

City Attorney Robert Taylor declined comment on the suit.

The Danielson estate also accused Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt of playing a role by broadcasting last summer that he had adopted a new policy and generally wouldn’t pursue what he considered public order crimes such as criminal mischief, interfering with an officer or a stand-alone riot charge, and instead would focus on deliberate property damage and threats of force or actual force against others.

Schmidt’s office didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.

Residents protested police violence against people of color in cities around the country after the 2020 death of George Floyd, a Black man killed by a white officer in Minneapolis. In Portland, demonstrations were nearly nightly and led to complaints that authorities were heavy-handed in their use of force to control crowds.

Michael Reinoehl, a self-described anti-fascist who said he provided security for racial justice protests in Portland, appeared to have targeted Danielson, according to surveillance camera video of the shooting released by police. Reinoehl, 48, emerged from an alcove of a downtown parking garage before firing two gunshots as Danielson was walking in downtown after the rally, according to a police affidavit.

The suit says Danielson deployed bear spray at Reinoehl in response to the gunshots.

Danielson, 39, died from a single bullet to the upper right chest, an autopsy found.

Danielson had been with his friend Chandler Pappas and both were wearing Patriot Prayer hats, signifying their support of the right-wing group based in Vancouver.

Reinoehl was shot and killed days later outside a Washington apartment complex when officers from a multi-agency federal task force moved in to try to arrest him on a Multnomah County warrant charging him with second-degree murder and unlawful use of a firearm in Danielson’s fatal shooting.

The suit said that officers from the Rapid Response Team, the Police Bureau’s specialized crowd control unit, were less than a two-block radius from the shooting but were following orders not to get involved that day between dueling demonstrators.

“Given the enormity of the press coverage over the past several years regarding clashes between left- and right-leaning protest groups in the downtown core of Portland, Defendants knew or should have known that violent clashes would occur,” Cauble wrote in the suit.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Society
Portland, OR
Society
The Associated Press

Indiana man gets 46 years in twin sons’ house fire deaths

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A Lafayette man convicted in his twin 3-year-old sons’ deaths in a 2014 house fire has been sentenced to 46 years in prison. Brandon Abbott, 38, was sentenced this week after a Tippecanoe County jury convicted him in June on 13 counts, including two counts of neglect resulting in death, in the April 2014 fire that killed twins Landon and Liam Abbott.
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Report: St. Louis police use force more against Black people

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police used force against Black people more than three times as often as they did on white people, according to a study released Thursday. The California-based, nonprofit research group Center for Policing Equity examined police report data from 2012 to 2019 and also found that in 9 out of 10 times when police pulled out a gun, it was at a Black civilian, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Schmidt
The Associated Press

Duck hunter fined $5k for violating hunting laws

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana hunter must pay a $5,000 fine, serve two years of probation and complete 100 hours of community service for violating the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, federal prosecutors said. Kevin Berken, 60, of Lake Arthur, was charged in a bill of information with one count...
LAFAYETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Downtown Portland#Shooting#Police Brutality#Protest Riot#Ap#Time#The Rapid Response Team#The Police Bureau
The Associated Press

Officials: Human remains found in Research Triangle Park

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Human remains have been found behind a building in Research Triangle Park, according to a North Carolina sheriff’s office. In a news release, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office says that some bones were discovered on Thursday in a wooded area near the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences in Durham.
DURHAM, NC
The Associated Press

Former Liberian military leader liable for church massacre

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A former Liberian military commander who supervised the slaughter of hundreds of unarmed civilians at a church during that country’s civil war in 1990 is liable under U.S. law for participating in extrajudicial killings and torture, a federal judge in Philadelphia has ruled. The decision was...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
News Break
Politics
Place
Vancouver, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

572K+
Followers
314K+
Post
269M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy