Germany investigates Russia over pre-election hacking

By Melissa Eddy New York Times,
Boston Globe
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN — The federal prosecutor’s office in Germany said Friday it was investigating who was responsible for a spate of hacking attempts aimed at lawmakers, amid growing concerns that Russia is trying to disrupt the Sept. 26 vote for a new government. The move by the prosecutor’s office comes after...

