How should diagnostic tests developed in laboratories in hospitals and other health care settings be regulated—if at all? That's a question that has stirred lively debate within the U.S. health care system for years, but certain temporary deviations in Food and Drug Administration (FDA) policy in response to the COVID-19 pandemic may offer a blueprint for regulatory oversight of laboratory-developed tests (LDTs), according to a new study by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) published in the Journal of Molecular Diagnostics. This research provides concrete data that suggests what FDA regulation of LDTs might look like. This data could help inform pending legislation aiming to change the regulatory oversight of certain "high risk" LDTs.

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO