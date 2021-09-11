Kentucky Downs Results Saturday September 11th, 2021
1st-$45,400, Starters Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs, On the Turf, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 22.100, 45.830, 1:09.770, 00.000, 00.000, 1:15.720. Trainer: Rodolphe Brisset. Winner: CH F, 4, by Haynesfield-Love This Kitten. Scratched: Nellysford. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds. Hey Kitten1211048-28-12-½1-¾C. Landeros3.30. Freedom Bound11861210-1½9-½4-½2-1½A. Achard7.80. Sense You Left121374-12-½3-1½3-¾R. Bejarano7.90.www.midfloridanewspapers.com
