CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marquette, MI

Superiorland Yesterdays

Mining Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDITOR’S NOTE: Superiorland Yesterdays is prepared by the reference staff at the Peter White Public Library in Marquette. ISHPEMING — The Central U.P. Food Bank, located at the Miracle Shopping Center in Ishpeming, provides food and supplies to benefit agencies around the area. The non-profit organization pays for its supplies with a shared maintenance fee of 14 cents per pound on all products through the Second Harvest Gleaners Food Bank in Grand Rapids. From there the food is shipped to the food bank in Ishpeming, where it’s made available to six counties: Marquette, Menominee, Alger, Dickinson, Delta and Schoolcraft. Chilled and frozen goods are placed in a walk-in cooler or freezer while other items — from cereals to salad dressings — are packed in boxes ready to be shipped to the area’s needy. Deborah Polkinghorne began in February as manager and director of the Ishpeming food bank, dealing with the 48 agencies that participate in the service. The Salvation Army, St. Vincent de Paul, the Good News Assembly of God, and senior centers use the food bank. Agencies seeking to qualify to receive food and supplies must prove that the products will be donated to persons with low incomes. The Ishpeming food bank has been in existence since June 1990. By making food available to the unemployed and low income families, the food bank provides a valuable service to the community, Polkinghorne said.

www.miningjournal.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Afghan survivors of US drone strike: Sorry ‘is not enough’

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Sorry is not enough for the Afghan survivors of an errant U.S. drone strike that killed 10 members of their family, including seven children. Emal Ahmadi, whose 3-year-old daughter Malika was killed on Aug. 29, when the U.S. hellfire missile struck his elder brother’s car, told The Associated Press on Saturday that the family demands Washington investigate who fired the drone and punish the military personnel responsible for the strike.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ishpeming, MI
Society
Marquette, MI
Society
City
Marquette, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
County
Marquette County, MI
City
Alger, MI
Marquette County, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Society
City
Ishpeming, MI
City
Schoolcraft, MI
City
Menominee, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Second Harvest#Senior Centers#Central Standard Time#Peter White#Superiorland Yesterdays#Chilled#The Salvation Army#The Good News Assembly#Eastern Standard Time
The Associated Press

US nears plan for widescale expulsions of Haitian migrants

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration worked Saturday on plans to send many of the thousands of Haitian immigrants who have gathered in a Texas border city back to their Caribbean homeland, in a swift response to the huge influx of people who suddenly crossed the border from Mexico and congregated under and around a bridge.
DEL RIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy