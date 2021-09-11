EDITOR’S NOTE: Superiorland Yesterdays is prepared by the reference staff at the Peter White Public Library in Marquette. ISHPEMING — The Central U.P. Food Bank, located at the Miracle Shopping Center in Ishpeming, provides food and supplies to benefit agencies around the area. The non-profit organization pays for its supplies with a shared maintenance fee of 14 cents per pound on all products through the Second Harvest Gleaners Food Bank in Grand Rapids. From there the food is shipped to the food bank in Ishpeming, where it’s made available to six counties: Marquette, Menominee, Alger, Dickinson, Delta and Schoolcraft. Chilled and frozen goods are placed in a walk-in cooler or freezer while other items — from cereals to salad dressings — are packed in boxes ready to be shipped to the area’s needy. Deborah Polkinghorne began in February as manager and director of the Ishpeming food bank, dealing with the 48 agencies that participate in the service. The Salvation Army, St. Vincent de Paul, the Good News Assembly of God, and senior centers use the food bank. Agencies seeking to qualify to receive food and supplies must prove that the products will be donated to persons with low incomes. The Ishpeming food bank has been in existence since June 1990. By making food available to the unemployed and low income families, the food bank provides a valuable service to the community, Polkinghorne said.