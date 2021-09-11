Social media reacts to WR drops, slow offensive showing for Auburn against FCS Alabama State

Auburn has a 20-0 lead over Alabama State at Jordan-Hare Stadium, but it hasn’t been a convincing showing for the Tigers offense against the Hornets. Bo Nix is 8-of-16 passing with a touchdown to Demetris Robertson, but has managed just 75 yards with several key drops by wide receivers in the 1st half and also lost a fumble late in the 1st half. The Tigers have recorded just 161 yards of total offense as they were held to a pair of field goals on their first 2 drives before the touchdown pass to Robertson. Auburn’s special teams did block a punt for a touchdown later to open up a 20-0 lead, but went 3-and-out on the next drive and fumbled it to the Hornets after that.