Florida welcomes No. 1 Alabama to The Swamp Saturday (3:30 p.m., CBS) in a rematch of last season’s epic SEC Championship Game, won 52-46 by the Crimson Tide. The Gators enter the game as a 15.5-point underdog, the largest home underdog Florida has been this century and only the 4th time in 42 years that Florida has been a double-digit home underdog. As the game has drawn closer, it’s difficult to find many folks who even think this game will be competitive. Paul Finebaum praised the environment in The Swamp as “one of the toughest arenas in college football for a visiting team,” but said he still doesn’t expect Alabama to be pushed. Other national writers and analysts have expressed similar sentiments.

