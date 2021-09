HURLEY, Mississippi -- For much of Friday night, the East Central Hornets were staring at their first 0-2 start since 2014. With the offense mustering no points in the first half and just a lone touchdown by the end of the third quarter, the Hornets found themselves trailing the Moss Point Tigers 20-13 with just five minutes left in the game.

