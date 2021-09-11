CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

QPR boss Mark Warburton rues ‘two points dropped’ despite late fightback

By Video
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G0zE8_0btEnB4300
QPR manager Mark Warburton rued two points dropped against Reading (Simon Galloway/PA). (PA Wire)

QPR manager Mark Warburton admitted his side had “a bad day at the office” in their dramatic 3-3 Championship draw at Reading

Rangers led through an early Michael Morrison own goal, but John Swift levelled for Reading before half-time.

Swift went on to complete his hat-trick, taking his tally for the season to six, but QPR launched a fierce late rally.

Substitute Andre Gray and, in the 91st minute, skipper Stefan Johansen both scored to stretch QPR’s unbeaten record to eight matches.

“We’ve got to say that is two points dropped,” Warburton said.

“But if that’s a bad day at the office for us – and we’re dissatisfied with that – then that says a lot about our players and how hard they have worked.

“There’s no doubt that we controlled long periods of the game, but it’s about putting the ball in the back of the net and we didn’t do that.

“We didn’t really look dangerous until the last 10 or 15 minutes of the game.

“We were dominating the ball but not really hurting Reading – and then we found ourselves 3-1 down.

“Everything seemed to be flying into the bottom corner of our net.

“We had to be better, we had to do the basics well. We spoke about getting crosses in their box, but we didn’t really do it until late on.

“And, even at the death, we could have won it.

“We did get beaten by a few long balls over the top and there’s no getting around that, it was poor.

“We can’t dominate large periods of the game and then be beaten by a long ball. We have to be better than that.

“We have to recognise a bit of depth and get first contact on the ball. That threat was always there from Reading and, on a couple of occasions, we didn’t deal with it very well.

“If you’re doing your job well and you’re doing the basics, you switch off for two minutes and then you’re going to get hurt. Suddenly, it was 3-1.”

Reading halted a run of three successive Championship defeats.

“The way that it happened today, obviously the result feels like a defeat,” Reading manager Veljko Paunovic said.

“On the other side, there was a big improvement in our team in attack.

“Also, to be completely frank and honest, I believe that we played against a team that is in much better form than us.

“And they had much more confidence than us. But we still managed to be 3-1 up.

“What we didn’t do well and didn’t manage properly is the result that we have.

“In the last 10 minutes, I believe that we misinterpreted the way that we had to play the game and close the match down.

“When QPR pushed forward with their full-backs higher and started to affect our back-line, we still found a couple of opportunities that we could have converted to increase our lead.

“But in those moments we didn’t do it.

“And then what usually happens is that you go back and put numbers behind the ball. That is what we tried to do.

“You have to defend your box, defend your goal. But we didn’t perform well in defence and that’s the biggest disappointment I have.”

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Southampton boss Hasenhuttl happy despite winless start

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is delighted with the way they've started the season. After defeat at Everton on the opening day, Hasenhuttl's men held Manchester United to a 1-1 draw at St Mary's, before battling back to snatch a share of the spoils at the death in a dramatic 2-2 at Newcastle United on Saturday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Shropshire Star

Shrewsbury rue losing start

Shrewsbury Town chief executive Brian Caldwell believes the club’s poor start to the season impacted their recruitment as they missed out on some late targets. Salop head into today’s clash with Accrington Stanley with only one League One win under their belt, as they sit third from bottom in the division.
SOCCER
CBS Sports

USA played well despite drawing El Salvador and there's no reason for USMNT to worry over dropped points

How happy should the United States men's national team be with a draw in their opening match of Concacaf World Cup Qualifying? On the one hand, the USMNT really should be a lot better than their opponent El Salvador. They entered the competition ranked 10th in FIFA's world rankings, and El Salvador were ranked 64th. And while FIFA's rankings don't have a particularly rigorous methodology behind them, looking at something like World Football Elo Ratings America 17th and their opponents 74th. However, you slice it, there's a giant gulf.
MLS
newschain

West Brom boss Valerien Ismael disappointed with defending despite going top

Head coach Valerien Ismael criticised West Brom’s defending despite them regaining top spot in the Sky Bet Championship with a 1-1 draw against Millwall at The Hawthorns. Kyle Bartley’s 49th-minute header was cancelled out by on-loan Arsenal defender Daniel Ballard’s aerial effort six minutes later to end Albion’s four-match winning league run on a day when previous leaders Fulham lost 1-0 at Blackpool.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Warburton
Person
Stefan Johansen
Person
Andre Gray
newschain

QPR snatch last-gasp point in 3-3 draw with Reading

QPR extended their unbeaten run this season to eight matches with a dramatic 3-3 Championship draw at Reading. Rangers went ahead early on when Dominic Ball’s close-range flick appeared to be turned into his own net by home defender Michael Morrison. But Reading equalised in the 35th minute when midfielder...
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

‘Great team performance’ delights Coventry boss Mark Robins

Mark Robins praised “a great team performance” after Coventry’s fine 2-0 win over Middlesbrough. Viktor Gyokeres opened the scoring before Martyn Waghorn finally broke his goal duck for the season as the Sky Blues beat Boro for the first time in nine years. “It was brilliant,” beamed boss Robins. “We...
SOCCER
newschain

Late Luke Berry goal earns Luton a point at Blackburn

Substitute Luke Berry scored a dramatic equaliser in the eighth minute of added time as Luton fought back to draw 2-2 at Blackburn in the Sky Bet Championship. With five minutes of stoppage time allocated, a lengthy delay for an injury to referee Oliver Langford meant the game was extended and the midfielder scored his and the Hatters’ second goal to delight the visiting fans at Ewood Park.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qpr#Long Ball#Reading Rangers#Swift
newschain

Crawley Nick the points as Tsaroulla leaves it late

Nick Tsaroulla’s last-minute goal earned Crawley their first win in four league games with a 2-1 home success over Carlisle. The Reds went ahead for the first time in eight games in all competitions this season when striker Tom Nichols hit his first goal for six months after 32 minutes.
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Brendan Rodgers rues 'world-class' and 'very brave' Ederson after goalkeeper's crucial late save helped Manchester City beat Leicester... but the Foxes boss praises his team's 'fighting' spirit despite defeat

Pep Guardiola benefitted from his Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson being allowed to play at Leicester with a crucial late save earning the champions a 1-0 win at Leicester. Ederson, who had earlier suffered a cut mouth in a collision with Harvey Barnes, courageously rushed from his goal to block Ademola Lookman late on when the Foxes substitute was clear on goal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

New detail comes out about Carl Starfelt’s Celtic transfer

Considering all the circumstances, it must be said that Celtic did well to strengthen their squad significantly over the course of the recently concluded summer transfer window. The Hoops managed to sign twelve players in total, with ten of them arriving on a permanent basis while two, Jota and Cameron Carter-Vickers, are on season-long loans with an option to buy included in their respective contracts.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Reading 3-1 Peterborough United: Relief

Reading made hard work of that, didn’t they? When Peterborough United pulled it back to 2-1 pretty much out of nowhere, it looked like the Royals were in for the same self-inflicted fate as Saturday: throwing away a hard-earned two-goal lead. But not this time. Not today, old friend. Before...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND-UP: Huddersfield leapfrog QPR to sit fourth, while Blackpool slip into the bottom three after Reading's 3-1 win and Preston grab a point through an injury time equaliser

Huddersfield leapfrogged QPR to sit fourth in the table after an excellent 3-0 win at Blackpool. Two goals in six minutes soon after half time set up Huddersfield's win to make it four victories already this term. The first was a 25-yard piledriver from Josh Koroma and the second a...
SOCCER
SkySports

West Brom 0-0 Derby County: Wayne Rooney's Rams battle for point

Derby somehow emerged with a point after denying dominant West Brom in a 0-0 draw at The Hawthorns. Sky Bet Championship leaders West Brom dominated proceedings and really should have buried Wayne Rooney's side after missing numerous chances and forcing several saves from goalkeeper Kelle Roos. It was Roos who...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Bournemouth 2-1 QPR: Jaidon Anthony curls home opener before teeing up Dominic Solanke for the second as Cherries maintain unbeaten start in the Championship

A dazzling display from Jaidon Anthony helped Bournemouth beat QPR to maintain their unbeaten start and climb up to second the Championship table. The 21-year-old winger scored before teeing up Dominic Solanke in the first half to seal the Cherrries’ fourth win of the campaign, despite Sam McCallum’s goal offering the visitors hope.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Wayne Rooney welcomes ‘point gained’ against rugged West Brom

Wayne Rooney criticised West Brom’s uncompromising style of football after his Derby side emerged with a battling point in a 0-0 draw at The Hawthorns. Derby goalkeeper Kelle Roos was the visitors’ hero with several saves while former West Brom defender Curtis Davies cleared Seyi Ajayi’s shot off the line.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

37K+
Followers
91K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy