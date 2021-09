Al-Qaeda could regroup in Afghanistan in as little as one to two years and have the capacity to threaten the American homeland, according to a top US intelligence official.In comments that underscored the growing concern in western capitals about the ability for al-Qaeda and other militant groups to again make use of Afghanistan as a base of operations, Lt Gen Scott Berrier, director of the Defence Intelligence Agency, said his assessment was “conservative”.“The current assessment, probably conservatively, is one to two years for al-Qaeda to build some capability to at least threaten the homeland,” he said, addressing the annual...

