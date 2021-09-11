CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Ben Garner admits Swindon deserved nothing after Port Vale defeat

By Video
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46QM1c_0btEmnWA00
Ben Garner (PA) (PA Wire)

Swindon head coach Ben Garner admitted that the Robins deserved nothing from the 2-1 defeat to Port Vale at the County Ground.

Ben Garrity gave Vale the lead in the 22nd minute when he volleyed in a cross from the right by David Worrall into the bottom left corner, leaving Jojo Wollacott in the Swindon goal clutching thin air.

Tyreece Simpson equalised four minutes after the restart with a well-worked tap-in but Garrity struck again in the 81st minute by powering in a rebound after substitute James Gibbons hit the post.

Honest Garner said: “I can’t be too critical but we didn’t have our usual zip and we were not as bright as we have been and we haven’t competed as much as we have been.

“It’s a fair score line if I’m being honest, they did what they do very well and we knew what was coming.

“We didn’t compete enough in certain situations and it’s cost us the game, there are quick lessons to be learnt going forward.”

Swindon had their opportunities themselves, most notably when Brentford loanee Alex Gilbert waltzed his way past two Port Vale defenders before seeing his strike from inside the box saved.

Simpson also had a piledriver from outside the box cannon back off the crossbar, with both chances coming with the score at 1-1.

Once the Valiants got their lead though, they never really looked like losing it, even after five minutes were added on for stoppages, with Lucas Covolan only having to grab a deflected shot by sub Jayden Mitchell-Lawson in the final 10 minutes.

Port Vale manager Darrell Clarke was delighted to get the win after they went down 3-2 at home to Rochdale last week.

“It was a really good performance. In the first half we were dominant,” Clarke said.

“They got the early goal in the second half which was disappointing. If you are looking for character and mentality – that’s what we talked about last week – we responded with a winner.

“We all had a disappointing week last week – the fans, the players, the staff.

“This week it is about responding – you could see the commitment and the desire.”

Despite his acceptance that Vale deserved their win, Swindon boss Garner did take issue with the way referee Neil Hair officiated the contest at the County Ground.

Vale were efficient at frustrating Swindon with gamesmanship and niggly fouls that interrupted the flow of Swindon’s game, with Garner being fine with the approach but frustrated at how it was managed.

He said: “My only criticism is the management of it – the time wasting, the amount of time for goal kicks, the throw-ins, for people going down. It’s fine for the opposition to do it.

“It’s part of the game, but it’s the referee’s job to manage that and keep track of it and if teams are doing that, just add the time on and keep the flow.

“There’s one challenge in the first half I’m not happy with. Rom Crichlow has been caught in the face when the ball’s gone 20 yards down the pitch. It’s not on, not on at all.”

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Corey O’Keeffe earns Rochdale historic win at Port Vale

Corey O’Keeffe hit a late winner to earn Rochdale a 3-2 victory at Port Vale – their first in the league at Vale Park. It was the hosts who were the quicker out of the blocks and deservedly took an eighth-minute lead through Jamie Proctor. Advancing centre-back Nathan Smith put...
SOCCER
newschain

Ben Garner issues plea to Swindon fans after dramatic point at Stevenage

Swindon manager Ben Garner urged the club’s fans to show more self-control after some of them were involved in ugly scenes towards the end of the 1-1 draw at Stevenage. The atmosphere in the away end at the Lamex Stadium turned toxic, with seats being ripped up and thrown on to the pitch, along with flares, bins and advertising hoardings.
SOCCER
newschain

Ben Garrity brace hands Port Vale victory at Swindon

Ben Garrity’s impressive brace got Port Vale their second consecutive away victory with the Valiants winning 2-1 at Swindon. Garrity brilliantly volleyed the away side into a deserved lead with 22 minutes played, as he connected perfectly to David Worrall’s cross to put an unstoppable strike into the bottom corner from 12 yards out.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Garner
Person
Darrell Clarke
Person
David Worrall
Person
James Gibbons
Person
Alex Gilbert
SB Nation

Reading 3-1 Peterborough United: Player Ratings

A really impressive first league start of the season for Southwood. Produced a couple of really good saves in the first half - the second of which was particularly eye catching - and, all in all, looked assured, confident and at home in the Championship. Andy Yiadom: 7. I thought...
SOCCER
SkySports

West Brom 0-0 Derby County: Wayne Rooney's Rams battle for point

Derby somehow emerged with a point after denying dominant West Brom in a 0-0 draw at The Hawthorns. Sky Bet Championship leaders West Brom dominated proceedings and really should have buried Wayne Rooney's side after missing numerous chances and forcing several saves from goalkeeper Kelle Roos. It was Roos who...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Celtic youngster deserves chance after injury blow

The left-back position isn’t one that Celtic took major steps in strengthening over the summer transfer window. Thus, any long-term injury could leave the club short of options there although there does appear to be more options in the position now than at the start of the season. Greg Taylor...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
fourfourtwo.com

Veljko Paunovic praises stand-in rookie goalkeeper Luke Southwood after victory

Reading manager Veljko Paunovic praised stand-in rookie goalkeeper Luke Southwood for his vital role in the 3-1 home victory over fellow Championship strugglers Peterborough. A drab first half was memorable only for Southwood’s stunning saves to deny long-range efforts from Siriki Dembele and Ollie Norburn. Reading improved after the break,...
SOCCER
The Independent

Nuno Espirito Santo urges Tottenham to forget past Champions League exploits

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo has told his players to forget their past Champions League exploits as they enter the unknown this week.Spurs begin the group stage of the inaugural Europa Conference League with a trip to Rennes on Thursday, a little over two years after competing in the biggest game in club football.That Champions League defeat to Liverpool in 2019 signalled the beginning of a slide that now sees them competing in Europe’s third-tier competition, with some real minnows of the game.Rennes are not one of them – with the French club appearing in the Champions League – and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Reading 3-1 Peterborough: Tom Dele-Bashiru double steers Royals to victory

Tom Dele-Bashiru netted twice as Reading secured only their second Championship win of the season with a 3-1 home victory over fellow strugglers Peterborough. In a drab first half, Reading were fortunate not to be behind and were grateful to rookie goalkeeper Luke Southwood for making stunning saves to deny Siriki Dembele and Ollie Norburn.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

Championship highlights and round-up: Bournemouth win; West Brom held

Dominic Solanke's fifth goal of the season helped Bournemouth end QPR's unbeaten record following a 2-1 win in the Sky Bet Championship. The Cherries' victory sent them joint-top of the table and extends their own unbeaten start after West Brom could only draw 0-0 at home to Derby. Bournemouth and...
SOCCER
Shropshire Star

David Davis eager for Shrewsbury Town challenge

Midfielder David Davis admits he would welcome more competition in the Shrewsbury squad. Manager Steve Cotterill revealed he missed out on a couple of transfer targets towards the end of the recent deadline, including in Davis’ central midfield role. And the experienced Davis, 30, insists challenge for the role mostly...
SOCCER
The Independent

Championship results: Bournemouth go joint-top of table as Preston stun Sheffield United late on

Dominic Solanke’s fifth goal of the season helped Bournemouth end QPR’s unbeaten record following a 2-1 win in the Sky Bet Championship.The Cherries’ victory sent them joint-top of the table and extends their own unbeaten start after West Brom could only draw 0-0 at home to Derby.Bournemouth and QPR were two of three teams in the division still yet to lose prior to the encounter at the Vitality Stadium, but the visitors made a poor start on the south coast.R’s centre-back Rob Dickie was easily disposed by Jaidon Anthony and the Cherries youngster proceeded to fired home after 12 minutes.It...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Bournemouth 2-1 Queens Park Rangers: Jaidon Anthony stars for Cherries

Jaidon Anthony scored one goal and set up the other as Bournemouth inflicted QPR's first defeat of the season to go joint top of the Championship with West Brom. The 21-year-old winger fired the Cherries into an early lead before providing the assist for Dominic Solanke to make it 2-0 before half-time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

37K+
Followers
91K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy