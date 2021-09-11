CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortier Johnson: Warns of a nation destroyed

By Letter to the Editor
manisteenews.com
 6 days ago

A nation is an indispensable entity. God works through nations, as well as through people, religiously and politically. We are struggling to reconnect to that powerful Christian message that once changed the face of the earth. The age-old Christian moral code is eclipsed by corruption and betrayal in the church. That can be seen reflected in government. People are literally and figuratively getting away with murder and mayhem.

