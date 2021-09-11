Bournemouth boss Scott Parker hails Jordan Zemura attitude after Barnsley brace

Jordan Zemura scored twice for Bournemouth (Mark Kerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Bournemouth manager Scott Parker lauded Jordan Zemura after the left-back’s brace helped the Cherries to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Barnsley.

Zimbabwe international Zemura bagged his first two professional goals – the first a good close-range strike and the second a wonderful run and clipped finish.

Parker said: “He was excellent today and has been excellent since he’s come in and got the shirt.

“Today was a fine performance and I think you can see he is an attack-minded full-back. He has a lovely forward drive about him and is improving defensively.

“I expect that of him, especially with the way we play with our full-backs. I expect him to be assisting and scoring. It is what we ask of our full-backs. He’s banged two in today, so that is perfect.

“I was very pleased for him as, from the moment I walked in here, he has shown me that he wants the shirt and to improve.”

Zemura’s strikes sandwiched Dominic Solanke’s fifth goal of the season after he pounced on a fumble by Tykes goalkeeper Brad Collins.

Bournemouth are one of only three teams with an unbeaten record in the Sky Bet Championship this season – despite this being their first home victory – and have moved up to fifth in the table.

Parker was happy with the performance but thought his dominant side should have found the net a few more times, having pumped 14 shots at the Barnsley goal.

“I’m really pleased with that performance and with all facets of our game,” the former Fulham manager said. “We kept a clean sheet and for the second game in a row stopped the other team from getting a shot on target.

“We were worthy of more goals. We had some massive opportunities and if we had put the finishing on a couple of moves then it would have been a delightful score.

“But trying to get out of this division comes from one thing and that is looking back tomorrow morning and sitting in front of a screen and learning where we can grow and get better. I know for sure that if that’s our outlook we will be successful.”

Barnsley only managed two off-target shots and 37 per cent possession, with boss Markus Schopp admitting he was happy to only have lost by three goals.

He said: “I am really disappointed because I thought we started well, but our turnover and transition moments weren’t good enough today against a really good team.

“We didn’t have the power to come back after the second goal and to be honest, three goals is a good result for us.

“It is disappointing because we didn’t have to lose today. It is all about the attitude we had at the beginning – when we were really aggressive – but they started playing really well after the first goal.

“We were too immature and kept trying to find the nice solutions and they aren’t good enough against a team like Bournemouth.

“They know how to play in possession and also when they lose the ball. When we are lazy and take too much time then it isn’t good enough.

“To get to the next level we have to look to these teams.”