Soccer

Ryan Lowe not getting “carried away” after Plymouth punish Sheffield Wednesday

By Video
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uWCBp_0btEm44q00
Plymouth manager Ryan Lowe is refusing to get carried away after the win over Sheffield Wednesday (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Archive)

Plymouth boss Ryan Lowe is keeping his feet on the ground after the 3-0 home win over Sheffield Wednesday extended his side’s unbeaten League One record to five games.

Skipper Joe Edwards and central defender Dan Scarr scored in the first half with stoppage-time substitute Ryan Law adding a third with his first touch.

Lowe said: “We are only six games in. There are another 40 to go so we are not going to get carried away. It was a cracking performance, three points, but it’s gone now and we have to move on.

“I thought everyone who started for us and the players who came on were fantastic.

“The attention to details that we gave them all week was epitomised in that performance.

“We wanted a fast start, we wanted goals, we wanted shots, we wanted crosses, bodies on the line and a clean sheet.

“Obviously you don’t always get them but we got them and I’ve got to say the way we are playing football, we put a very good Sheffield Wednesday team under the cosh.

“They have got fantastic players and they are going to be up there but they came to our home ground and we’ve got to make sure, whether it’s Sheffield Wednesday, AFC Wimbledon, Morecambe, whoever it is, we pay them the same respect, all of them, and we have to go toe-to-toe with all of them.

“We’ve worked hard all through the week to make sure we could lock horns with them and get three points and we’ve certainly done that.

“The performance was outstanding but it’s just another performance now and we move on.

“I know the level of performance we have got in us and if we can perform to that level consistently then we can win games like we have today.”

Wednesday boss Darren Moore accepted it was a bad day at the office for his side.

He said: “I am really disappointed to have lost the game but I didn’t feel we weren’t quite at it. We were good in periods but not quite good enough.

“Credit to Plymouth, they set their stall out and they set about us. They didn’t allow us to get any rhythm in the game.

“The three goals were more about concentration from our point of view, which is uncharacteristic for us.

“When you lose a game, you learn a lot. We are still working and building. We have made huge strides and we have taken a step back in our performance.

“We are not the finished article yet and what we have got to do is get back to what we know best.

“I have told the players the only way to put it right is get back on the training ground and put in the work.

“We had periods we were still in the game and even at 2-0, I said to the boys if we can get the next goal there will be a momentum shift.

“We will move on from here. We will assess the game and move forward.”

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

