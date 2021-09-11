CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A West Virginia city is taking a Tesla patrol car for a test drive

By By David Williams, CNN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA West Virginia police department is kicking the tires on a new Tesla patrol car, and city officials think the fancy new ride could save them thousands of dollars each year. The City of Nitro, near Charleston, bought the Tesla Model 3 for about $40,000 -- a little more than its other cruisers cost -- and then spent another $10,000 to outfit it with lights, sirens and other equipment a police car needs, CNN affiliate WCHS reported.

