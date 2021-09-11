Mayo curse myth remains as Tyrone clinch All-Ireland victory

A fan with a sign at Croke Park, Dublin, ahead of Tyrone taking on play Mayo in the All Ireland football final (PA) (PA Wire)

The myth of Mayo’s GAA curse remains intact after Tyrone clinched the All-Ireland title.

Red and white flags were raised proudly in Dublin following a tight clash with Mayo at Croke Park on Saturday,

Tyrone Fans arriving at Croke Park, Dublin, ahead of Tyrone taking on play Mayo in the All-Ireland football final (Damien Storan/PA) (PA Wire)

Mayo has not won the senior football title since 1951, with some blaming an alleged curse placed on the team after allegedly not showing respect towards a funeral on their homecoming journey following that victory.

The story goes that the side would not win again under the curse until all the members of that team had died.

The 70 years of pain continued as Mayo lost to Tyrone 2-14 to 0-15.