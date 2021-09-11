CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayo curse myth remains as Tyrone clinch All-Ireland victory

 6 days ago
A fan with a sign at Croke Park, Dublin, ahead of Tyrone taking on play Mayo in the All Ireland football final (PA) (PA Wire)

The myth of Mayo’s GAA curse remains intact after Tyrone clinched the All-Ireland title.

Red and white flags were raised proudly in Dublin following a tight clash with Mayo at Croke Park on Saturday,

Tyrone Fans arriving at Croke Park, Dublin, ahead of Tyrone taking on play Mayo in the All-Ireland football final (Damien Storan/PA) (PA Wire)

Mayo has not won the senior football title since 1951, with some blaming an alleged curse placed on the team after allegedly not showing respect towards a funeral on their homecoming journey following that victory.

The story goes that the side would not win again under the curse until all the members of that team had died.

The 70 years of pain continued as Mayo lost to Tyrone 2-14 to 0-15.

newschain

Shane Ferguson wonder strike fires Northern Ireland to victory in Estonia

Shane Ferguson marked his 50th cap for Northern Ireland with a wonder strike as they edged out Estonia 1-0 in a friendly. For 75 minutes the two sides played out a largely drab affair in Tallinn but second-half substitute Ferguson changed that when he lashed home a left-footed strike from 30 yards to spark jubilant celebrations.
BBC

All-Ireland Football Final: Tyrone's all-action McGeary the ultimate team man

Kieran McGeary says he wasn't aware he was producing a man-of-the-match display against Kerry such was the intensity of the epic All-Ireland Semi-Final clash against the Kingdom. "I didn't even have a second to think about it," insists the Pomeroy man. McGeary's all-action performance epitomised Tyrone's win but he asserts...
punditarena.com

Stephen Rochford backs Mayo to finally win the All-Ireland Football Championship

Former Mayo manager Stephen Rochford has backed his old side to finally win the All-Ireland Football Championship after decades of hurt. Mayo have failed to win in their last 10 All-Ireland final appearances, without counting two draws, with two of those losses coming when Rochford was in charge of the senior team.
punditarena.com

Joe Brolly points out discrepancies in RTE’s coverage of Mayo and Tyrone

‘When Mayo beat the Dubs, it was as though the final had been won.’. Joe Brolly has argued that RTE’s recent coverage of the All-Ireland semi-finals made out that Mayo had already won the Sam Maguire, while Tyrone weren’t given much credit for their defeat of Kerry. Mayo and Tyrone...
punditarena.com

Andy Moran: Mayo vs Tyrone is the most 50:50 game I’ve ever seen

Former Mayo star Andy Moran believes that Saturday’s All-Ireland Football final is perhaps the most difficult game to predict that he’s ever seen. Neither Mayo or Tyrone were expected to reach this year’s All-Ireland final, but after stunning wins against Dublin and Kerry the two find themselves in the most unlikely of final day encounters in Croke Park.
BBC

All-Ireland Football Final: How Tyrone and Mayo will match up - Oisin McConville

Venue: Croke Park, Dublin Date: Saturday 11 September Throw-in: 17:00 BST. Coverage: Live radio commentary on Radio Ulster & online; live text commentary online. Anybody trying to get a tactical handle on Saturday's All-Ireland Football Final is going to be very busy right from the off as the all-important match-ups are worked out.
ESPN

Republic of Ireland remain winless in qualifying after Azerbaijan draw

Ireland needed a late goal from defender Shane Duffy to snatch a 1-1 draw at home to Azerbaijan in their World Cup Group A qualifier on Saturday which did little to help either side. The Irish, who played superbly but lost 2-1 to Portugal in midweek after two last-gasp Cristiano...
SkySports

Andy Moran: Midfield battle can lay foundations for Mayo to beat Tyrone in the All-Ireland final

Looking ahead to Saturday's decider, the 2017 Footballer of the Year says that his county could hold the edge over Tyrone in the midfield battle. "If you say with any certainty who's going to win this final, I think you're half bluffing," he said "But my gut is saying Mayo. I think the reason is if you go through the teams, I think it's so even all through the teams, and I think the one place we hold an advantage is in the middle of the field. Mainly because Tyrone have gone with two big guys and I wouldn't be surprised if one of them was changed.
fourfourtwo.com

Ian Baraclough delighted with victory after hurdles overcome by Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland celebrated a first win of their World Cup qualifying campaign with a 4-1 victory over Lithuania which manager Ian Baraclough said was extra special given the hurdles they had overcome. Injuries to the likes of Jonny Evans, Corry Evans and Josh Magennis, plus the unavailability of Stuart Dallas...
punditarena.com

Seán Cavanagh delights in Tyrone’s ‘underdog’ All-Ireland triumph

Seán Cavanagh has praised for Tyrone for moving out from beneath the shadow of the great team of the 2000s by winning a first All-Ireland in 13 years. Very few people would have predicted that Tyrone would win the All-Ireland Football Championship, having suffered an embarrassing 16-point loss to Kerry in their last league match this year.
punditarena.com

Peter Harte pays tribute to Tyrone legends after All-Ireland final triumph

Peter Harte paid tribute to past “legends of Tyrone football” after their victory against Mayo in the All-Ireland Football final. Tyrone ultimately had five points to spare at Croke Park, as Mayo failed to make the most of their opportunity while the Ulster champions scored two goals in the second half to keep James Horan’s men on the back foot.
