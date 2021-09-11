CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Nigel Pearson believes Bristol City’s wait for a home win will end soon

By Video
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TRLtN_0btEkoBd00
Nigel Pearson feels Bristol City’s barren home form will end soon (PA) (PA Wire)

Nigel Pearson insists his long wait for a home win as Bristol City boss will soon be over.

The 0-0 draw with Preston was the Robins’ 13th successive match without a victory at Ashton Gate, 10 of which have been since Pearson took charge.

But after an entertaining game both sides could have won, the experienced manager was keen to stress the positives.

“We keep on being reminded about the home record, but it didn’t seem to affect us today and all I saw was a team giving everything,” he said.

“If we continue to play with that amount of energy, drive, togetherness and commitment that elusive win won’t be long coming.

“I have a good group of players, who want to do well, and they are more frustrated than I am in the dressing room about today’s outcome.

“There were a lot of positives. Both sides could have won it, but we forced the best saves from their goalkeeper and I saw a lot to please me.

“The players are desperate to get that home win for the supporters and I couldn’t fault the effort they put in.

“We have played well in all our home games this season and could have won the lot.

“It hasn’t turned out that way, but I look at the bigger picture and can see positive things developing.

“There were good individual performances. If I were Preston’s manager, I would be pleased with how they played and I am pretty happy myself.

“It was a good, competitive game, between two side trying to win.”

Preston goalkeeper Daniel Iversen made fine saves to keep out long-range efforts from Rob Atkinson in the first half and Han-Noah Massengo in the second.

But the visitors were also a threat going forward, Sean Maguire hitting the crossbar on 39 minutes and firing just wide from Dan Johnson’s pass just before the break,

Emil Riis Jakobson volleyed over from another good North End chance on the hour and their boss Frankie McAvoy was also in upbeat mood.

He said: “The result could have gone either way, but I felt we edged the game and had chances to win it, particularly in the first half.

“It was a good contest and probably a fair outcome in the end. It’s a decent day on the road for us.”

“We probably didn’t test their goalkeeper enough for the amount of good possession we had.

“But if you can’t win on opposing territory, the most important thing is not to get beaten, so I’m happy enough.

“Bristol (City) may not have won at home for a while, but they are a good, strong side, with experienced players, who will put that right soon.

“We had to defend our box manfully from long throws and other balls into our box at times and did just that.

“I thought Sean Maguire was excellent up front. When we got the ball to our wing-backs, we looked very dangerous.

“Dan Iversen has done well to save a great strike from Massengo, but we had periods on top without making the most of them.

“Our squad is coming together nicely and the signs have been good in recent games. Our supporters were brilliant and I think they saw players giving their all.”

Comments / 0

Related
Derrick

Aubameyang ends wait for Arsenal's first goal and win in EPL

LONDON (AP) — Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ended Arsenal's wait for a goal and some points in the English Premier League by scoring in a 1-0 win over Norwich on Saturday. The striker tapped in from close range in the 66th minute after Nicolas Pepe struck shots against both posts before the ball dribbled across the face of goal to Aubameyang.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

West Brom 0-0 Derby County: Wayne Rooney's Rams battle for point

Derby somehow emerged with a point after denying dominant West Brom in a 0-0 draw at The Hawthorns. Sky Bet Championship leaders West Brom dominated proceedings and really should have buried Wayne Rooney's side after missing numerous chances and forcing several saves from goalkeeper Kelle Roos. It was Roos who...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Maguire
Person
Rob Atkinson
Person
Daniel Iversen
Person
Nigel Pearson
newschain

Preston leave it late to snatch draw with Sheffield United

Emil Riis struck in the fifth minute of stoppage time to earn Preston a 2-2 draw at Sheffield United. The Danish striker grabbed his sixth goal of the season in all competitions after home substitute Sander Berge thought his 84th-minute effort had secured the spoils for the hosts, who had earlier seen Morgan Gibbs-White’s opener cancelled out by Daniel Johnson’s 50th league goal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Frankie McAvoy hopes crucial goal gives Emil Riis belief

Preston boss Frankie McAvoy told Emil Riis to keep believing in himself after his stoppage-time equaliser secured a 2-2 draw at Sheffield United. The late leveller was the Danish striker’s sixth goal of the season in all competitions, having only netted three times in 39 outings last term for the Lilywhites.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Scott Parker pleased to see Bournemouth ‘grind it out’ against QPR

Bournemouth manager Scott Parker was relieved to see his side survive a late barrage to beat QPR 2-1 and preserve their unbeaten start to the Championship season. First-half strikes from Jaidon Anthony and Dominic Solanke did the damage before Sam McCallum bagged a consolation goal midway through the second period for the visitors.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Games#North End#Robins
newschain

Tom Dele-Bashiru bags brace in Reading’s win over Peterborough

Tom Dele-Bashiru netted twice as secured only their second Championship win of the season with a 3-1 home victory over fellow strugglers Peterborough. In a drab first half, Reading were fortunate not to be behind and were grateful to rookie goalkeeper Luke Southwood for making stunning saves to deny Siriki Dembele and Ollie Norburn.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Reading 3-1 Peterborough United: Relief

Reading made hard work of that, didn’t they? When Peterborough United pulled it back to 2-1 pretty much out of nowhere, it looked like the Royals were in for the same self-inflicted fate as Saturday: throwing away a hard-earned two-goal lead. But not this time. Not today, old friend. Before...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Championship results: Bournemouth go joint-top of table as Preston stun Sheffield United late on

Dominic Solanke’s fifth goal of the season helped Bournemouth end QPR’s unbeaten record following a 2-1 win in the Sky Bet Championship.The Cherries’ victory sent them joint-top of the table and extends their own unbeaten start after West Brom could only draw 0-0 at home to Derby.Bournemouth and QPR were two of three teams in the division still yet to lose prior to the encounter at the Vitality Stadium, but the visitors made a poor start on the south coast.R’s centre-back Rob Dickie was easily disposed by Jaidon Anthony and the Cherries youngster proceeded to fired home after 12 minutes.It...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
Shropshire Star

Aston Villa striker Wesley: Ben Mee flew at my legs like a madman

Villa striker Wesley has accused Burnley defender Ben Mee of “flying in like a madman” for the challenge he feared had ended his career. Wesley spent more than 15 months on the sidelines with a serious knee injury after being tackled by Mee in Villa’s 2-1 win at Turf Moor in January last year.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Bournemouth 2-1 QPR: Jaidon Anthony curls home opener before teeing up Dominic Solanke for the second as Cherries maintain unbeaten start in the Championship

A dazzling display from Jaidon Anthony helped Bournemouth beat QPR to maintain their unbeaten start and climb up to second the Championship table. The 21-year-old winger scored before teeing up Dominic Solanke in the first half to seal the Cherrries’ fourth win of the campaign, despite Sam McCallum’s goal offering the visitors hope.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Chelsea’s thrilled Lukaku ends 3,687-day wait to score at Stamford Bridge

It was a special day for Romelu Lukaku, who waited more than 10 years to score a goal at Stamford Bridge for Chelsea. “It was my childhood dream,” Lukaku said. “I worked hard for this moment. I’m very happy with the win. It was an important win for us. It was about focus and motivation and we showed the will to win from the first minute.”
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Lincoln come from behind to earn a draw at home to Rotherham

Lewis Fiorini rescued a point for Lincoln in their 1-1 Sky Bet League One draw with Rotherham at the LNER Arena. Michael Smith had fired the visitors ahead in the first half, but after substitute Fiorini equalised for the Imps it was left to their on-loan goalkeeper Josh Griffiths to keep them in the contest, producing a series of fine saves to keep out Rotherham, who laid siege to the home goal in the second half.
SOCCER
Shropshire Star

Wolves boss Bruno Lage keeping an eye on Bruno Jordao

Bruno Lage wants to see midfielder Bruno Jordao in action before making a decision on his future at Wolves. The 22-year-old joined Famalicao on-loan last season but only featured nine times before suffering a knee injury. He impressed during that short loan spell and has since been back at Compton...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

37K+
Followers
91K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy