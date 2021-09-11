Travis Kelce Reveals Whether Or Not He Plans To Re-Grow His Beard

Everyone knows Travis Kelce is great, but are we really appreciating what he’s doing? Saying that Kelce is the best tight end in the NFL is like saying water is wet. Everybody knows it and nobody will bat an eye if you tell them so. Sure, Darren Waller has been productive over the last two seasons and George Kittle was an upper-echelon tight end before an injury derailed his 2020 season. However, neither of them is near Kelce’s level.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO