CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Hatters’ character delights Nathan Jones after spirited comeback at Blackburn

By Video
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=223T7l_0btEkg7p00
Luton manager Nathan liked what he saw from his team (Bradley Collyer/PA) (PA Wire)

Nathan Jones said his side showed “real character” in ‘adversity’ after Luton scored deep into stoppage time to salvage a frenetic 2-2 draw at Blackburn

Rovers led 2-0 going into the closing quarter of the Sky Bet Championship contest at Ewood Park, after clinical first-half strikes from Tyrhys Dolan and Harry Pickering – his first for the club – in the space of four first-half minutes.

But Luton fought back in remarkable fashion through substitute Luke Berry’s double. He slid in from close range in the 73rd minute and dramatically hammered home deep into added time, which was extended after injury to referee Oliver Langford.

It gave the Hatters a share of the spoils that never looked likely and, after celebrating with the delighted travelling supporters, Jones praised his side’s resolve after they overcame a combination of illness and injury.

He said: “(I feel) nothing but pleasure for what we have been through in 24 hours.

“We work for two weeks on a certain thing, then we lost one (player) at the hotel last night and one in the early hours, then one in the warm-up, and one to a terrible challenge in the first 15 minutes.

“So we’ve had to go through some real adversity. It rocked us because they had two chances (in the) first half and scored them both. They showed real quality – we know they have that quality – but statistically, possession-wise, entries, we had the same. But they showed more quality.

“Second half, we came out with a little more endeavour, we had to risk certain things, sometimes got caught on the counter.

“But (it’s) a thoroughly deserved point for me because Cameron Jerome has a glorious chance to make it 2-1, we scored a perfectly legitimate goal also, and with a bit more quality, we could have scored more.

“Sluga (goalkeeper, Simon) makes a wonderful save a couple of minutes before and I think we got a deserved equaliser because of all we’ve been through. We showed real character today.”

Blackburn are now winless in three games after the late sucker punch and have won only one of four games at home this season.

Manager Tony Mowbray accused the referee of ‘losing the plot’ and making the game a ‘farce’.

He said: “I think we did more than enough to win the match. Unfortunately, the officials made a farce of the game, to be honest, and if I was the guy who refereed that game I would go home and watch it, see what I think I got right.

“I don’t think they get helped by the authorities. If you look at that game, every tackle last year when somebody falls to the ground is a foul or a booking and yet today, like body wrestling out there, and he just plays on.

“I’m not sure he knew what he was doing and I feel pretty vulnerable, should I criticise the ref too much, is it sour grapes?

“I’m hurting, the team are hurting, we should have won. And yet there is no accountability for the officials.

“The official’s lost the plot, let’s be honest. I stand there and watch it, I can see the guy’s eyes glazed over. The fourth official doesn’t know what to say, he’s embarrassed really, and then he ends up going on himself.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ian Baraclough delighted with victory after hurdles overcome by Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland celebrated a first win of their World Cup qualifying campaign with a 4-1 victory over Lithuania which manager Ian Baraclough said was extra special given the hurdles they had overcome.Injuries to the likes of Jonny Evans Corry Evans and Josh Magennis plus the unavailability of Stuart Dallas for personal reasons, left Baraclough relying on a number of youngsters but they delivered as Shayne Lavery and Dan Ballard scored their first international goals in Vilnius.There was also a key penalty save from Bailey Peacock-Farrell as Lithuania threatened to come from 2-0 down and equalise in a chaotic...
SPORTS
Daily Mirror

Phil Jones handed first competitive Man Utd start in 20 months after injury comeback

Phil Jones has been handed his first competitive Manchester United start in 20 months as he continues his comeback from a lengthy injury lay-off. The defender will feature for the Red Devils' under-23 side when they take on Arsenal in London alongside goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who endured a difficult summer which saw him have to leave the England camp during Euro 2020 due to injury and later contract Covid-19.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Liverpool fullback Conor Bradley delighted after latest Northern Ireland cap

Liverpool fullback Conor Bradley was delighted to see action for Northern Ireland last night. Northern Ireland were held to a 0-0 draw at Windsor Park against Switzerland as Bradley came off the bench to replace Michael Smith in the 68th minute. And speaking afterwards he said: "I am just absolutely...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Mowbray
Person
Luke Berry
Person
Cameron Jerome
Yardbarker

Romelu Lukaku Delighted After His Successful Return to Stamford Bridge

Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku has spoken about his joy of scoring at Stamford Bridge after his brace against Aston Villa. The Belgian got himself onto the scoresheet twice against today's visitors, with the first coming after just 15 minutes and the second arriving in stoppage time at the end of the second half.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Aldershot off the mark after comeback win at Southend

Aldershot finally got their first points of the new Vanarama National League season after coming from behind to win 3-2 at Southend. The Shrimpers, who had not won themselves since the opening game at King’s Lynn, went ahead in the 18th minute as Rhys Murphy knocked the ball into an empty net after it had been kicked against him by goalkeeper Mitchell Walker – with the referee waving away the protests.
SOCCER
newschain

Derby hold out to snatch draw with West Brom

Derby somehow emerged with a point after denying dominant West Brom in a 0-0 draw at The Hawthorns. Sky Bet Championship leaders West Brom dominated proceedings and really should have buried Wayne Rooney’s side after missing numerous chances and forcing several saves from goalkeeper Kelle Roos. It was Roos who...
SOCCER
SkySports

West Brom 0-0 Derby County: Wayne Rooney's Rams battle for point

Derby somehow emerged with a point after denying dominant West Brom in a 0-0 draw at The Hawthorns. Sky Bet Championship leaders West Brom dominated proceedings and really should have buried Wayne Rooney's side after missing numerous chances and forcing several saves from goalkeeper Kelle Roos. It was Roos who...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
fourfourtwo.com

Neil Critchley left bemused as Blackpool suffer heavy loss to Huddersfield

Neil Critchley was left feeling perplexed at just how his Blackpool side fell to a 3-0 hammering at the hands of Huddersfield. The two sides went into half-time level but a stunning 15-minute salvo with goals from Josh Koroma, Matty Pearson and Jonathan Hogg gave the Terriers an impressive win at Bloomfield Road.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Huddersfield climb into Championship top four with comfortable win at Blackpool

Huddersfield fired themselves into the Championship’s top four thanks to a comfortable 3-0 win at Blackpool. Three goals in 14 devastating second-half minutes from Josh Koroma, Matty Pearson and Jonathan Hogg stunned the hosts, as the Terriers completed a fourth victory in five matches. Blackpool, who were arguably the better...
SOCCER
newschain

Harry Pritchard on target as Eastleigh thrash Dover

Harry Pritchard grabbed a birthday goal to help Eastleigh claim a first win of the National League season with a 4-1 thrashing of Dover. The Spitfires had the points wrapped up at half-time after treating the home fans to four goals in the opening 45 minutes. Ryan Hill made the...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
fourfourtwo.com

Victory for Blackburn as Hull’s attacking woes continue

Blackburn produced a dominant second-half display to defeat toothless Hull 2-0 in the Sky Bet Championship. After an uneventful opening half that the struggling visitors edged, Rovers powered past their visitors with a two-goal burst in the space of four minutes, just reward for an energetic start to the half.
SOCCER
SkySports

Championship highlights and round-up: Bournemouth win; West Brom held

Dominic Solanke's fifth goal of the season helped Bournemouth end QPR's unbeaten record following a 2-1 win in the Sky Bet Championship. The Cherries' victory sent them joint-top of the table and extends their own unbeaten start after West Brom could only draw 0-0 at home to Derby. Bournemouth and...
SOCCER
newschain

Tom Dele-Bashiru bags brace in Reading’s win over Peterborough

Tom Dele-Bashiru netted twice as secured only their second Championship win of the season with a 3-1 home victory over fellow strugglers Peterborough. In a drab first half, Reading were fortunate not to be behind and were grateful to rookie goalkeeper Luke Southwood for making stunning saves to deny Siriki Dembele and Ollie Norburn.
SOCCER
newschain

Preston leave it late to snatch draw with Sheffield United

Emil Riis struck in the fifth minute of stoppage time to earn Preston a 2-2 draw at Sheffield United. The Danish striker grabbed his sixth goal of the season in all competitions after home substitute Sander Berge thought his 84th-minute effort had secured the spoils for the hosts, who had earlier seen Morgan Gibbs-White’s opener cancelled out by Daniel Johnson’s 50th league goal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Blackpool 0-3 Huddersfield: Terriers cruise to victory

Huddersfield fired themselves into the Championship's top four thanks to a comfortable 3-0 win at Blackpool. Three goals in 14 devastating second-half minutes from Josh Koroma, Matty Pearson and Jonathan Hogg stunned the hosts, as the Terriers completed a fourth victory in five matches. Blackpool, who were arguably the better...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Reading 3-1 Peterborough United: Player Ratings

A really impressive first league start of the season for Southwood. Produced a couple of really good saves in the first half - the second of which was particularly eye catching - and, all in all, looked assured, confident and at home in the Championship. Andy Yiadom: 7. I thought...
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

37K+
Followers
91K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy