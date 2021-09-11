CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Boss Gary Bowyer hails ‘terrific’ Salford after last-gasp win

By Video
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OICzC_0btEkdTe00
Gary Bowyer was full of praise for his Salford side (Richard Sellers/PA). (PA Wire)

Gary Bowyer praised the character of his Salford players as they snatched a late 1-0 win at home to Bradford.

Bradford, who went into the game on a three-match winless run, started brightly and nearly opened the scoring inside 15 minutes, but Andy Cook’s header dropped narrowly wide of the far post.

The in-form forward threatened to add to his season tally of four goals, but Welsh goalkeeper Tom King marked his return from international duty with an inspired performance, first thwarting Cook with an impressive full-stretch save and then again with a double stop soon after.

Although the match looked destined to end goalless, Matty Lund met a deep corner in the 90th minute to snatch a winner, much to the delight of boss Bowyer, who recorded another victory for Salford against his former side.

He said: “I’ve got to give an enormous amount of credit to the players because I thought they were terrific again today. It was a really tough game with two good teams.

“We showed a different side to us today which was really pleasing. We’ve got good players and a good squad. We’ve been tested today, but we knew Lund was a threat at set pieces – we worked on it in training this week and I can only give the players a huge amount of credit.

“They’re a tight group and they feel that the performances they’ve had so far this season have not been rewarded with points.

“What they’ve done brilliantly in my opinion is they’ve not felt sorry for themselves. If you were to walk into training and look at our atmosphere and our environment that they create and generate, it’s a real positive one and they’ve reaped the rewards today.”

Bradford boss Derek Adams was left frustrated after going down to a “sucker punch”.

He said: “It’s a game that we dominated – we created 17 opportunities to 12. Salford are one of the best teams in the league at creating opportunities, but we’ve come here and created so many and we’ve been done with a sucker punch at the end.

“(Richard) O’Donnell doesn’t have a save to make and their goalkeeper makes two unbelievable saves. We have umpteen opportunities to score goals and it was the same last week – we should have scored more, and we haven’t.

“Everybody looks at the game when the score is 1-0 to Salford and they think that’s the story of the match, but it isn’t.

“We don’t deserve to come away from here with no points, we deserved the three on the chances that we had. The problem for a manager is you’re judged on wins – you’re not judged on chances and that is a big problem. We need to be more clinical.”

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Matty Lund earns Salford late win over Bradford

A late Matty Lund winner helped Salford snatch a 1-0 victory over Bradford. The Ammies started promisingly as they looked to respond to two successive defeats, with Josh Morris firing narrowly wide of the target early on. In-form Bradford forward Andy Cook nearly opened the scoring after 15 minutes with...
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Gareth Bale urges Wales to build on momentum following last-gasp win

Gareth Bale urged Wales to keep pushing for World Cup qualification after his hat-trick sealed a dramatic victory over Belarus. Bale’s late free-kick winner in Andorra seven years ago spared Welsh blushes against the part-timers and sparked Wales’ incredible run all the way to the semi-finals of Euro 2016. After...
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Adams
Person
Gary Bowyer
Person
Matty Lund
newschain

QPR snatch last-gasp point in 3-3 draw with Reading

QPR extended their unbeaten run this season to eight matches with a dramatic 3-3 Championship draw at Reading. Rangers went ahead early on when Dominic Ball’s close-range flick appeared to be turned into his own net by home defender Michael Morrison. But Reading equalised in the 35th minute when midfielder...
SOCCER
SkySports

Blackpool 0-3 Huddersfield: Terriers cruise to victory

Huddersfield fired themselves into the Championship's top four thanks to a comfortable 3-0 win at Blackpool. Three goals in 14 devastating second-half minutes from Josh Koroma, Matty Pearson and Jonathan Hogg stunned the hosts, as the Terriers completed a fourth victory in five matches. Blackpool, who were arguably the better...
SOCCER
newschain

Ben Goodliffe earns Sutton win over fellow new boys Hartlepool

Defender Ben Goodliffe bagged the only goal of the game as resilient Sutton beat Hartlepool 1-0 in the battle of EFL new boys at Gander Green Lane. The Us famously beat Pools to win the National League title in May as they reached the Football League for the first time in their 123-year history.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasp
fourfourtwo.com

Victory for Blackburn as Hull’s attacking woes continue

Blackburn produced a dominant second-half display to defeat toothless Hull 2-0 in the Sky Bet Championship. After an uneventful opening half that the struggling visitors edged, Rovers powered past their visitors with a two-goal burst in the space of four minutes, just reward for an energetic start to the half.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Reading 3-1 Peterborough United: Relief

Reading made hard work of that, didn’t they? When Peterborough United pulled it back to 2-1 pretty much out of nowhere, it looked like the Royals were in for the same self-inflicted fate as Saturday: throwing away a hard-earned two-goal lead. But not this time. Not today, old friend. Before...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Tom Dele-Bashiru bags brace in Reading’s win over Peterborough

Tom Dele-Bashiru netted twice as secured only their second Championship win of the season with a 3-1 home victory over fellow strugglers Peterborough. In a drab first half, Reading were fortunate not to be behind and were grateful to rookie goalkeeper Luke Southwood for making stunning saves to deny Siriki Dembele and Ollie Norburn.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Notts County edge past Wealdstone to remain unbeaten after six games

Notts County extended their unbeaten start to the Vanarama National League season to six games with a 3-2 win over Wealdstone at Meadow Lane. Wealdstone went ahead after 31 minutes as Josh Umerah bundled home from close range after Jerome Okimo’s initial effort had caused panic in the Magpies’ defence.
SOCCER
newschain

Boreham Wood and Halifax play out 2-2 draw at Meadow Park

Boreham Wood and Halifax remain in the top six of the National League after the sides could not be separated in a 2-2 draw at Meadow Park. The visitors opened the scoring when a low cross was thumped home by Billy Waters 22 minutes into the first half. Five minutes...
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Neil Critchley left bemused as Blackpool suffer heavy loss to Huddersfield

Neil Critchley was left feeling perplexed at just how his Blackpool side fell to a 3-0 hammering at the hands of Huddersfield. The two sides went into half-time level but a stunning 15-minute salvo with goals from Josh Koroma, Matty Pearson and Jonathan Hogg gave the Terriers an impressive win at Bloomfield Road.
SOCCER
newschain

Stockport put brakes on winless run with victory at Maidenhead

Stockport ended a run of three games without a victory by securing a 2-0 Vanarama National League win at nine-man Maidenhead. Stockport went ahead after 17 minutes through a swift counter attack. Will Collar attacked forward before squaring the ball for John Rooney to slot into the bottom corner. Maidenhead’s...
SOCCER
newschain

Lincoln come from behind to earn a draw at home to Rotherham

Lewis Fiorini rescued a point for Lincoln in their 1-1 Sky Bet League One draw with Rotherham at the LNER Arena. Michael Smith had fired the visitors ahead in the first half, but after substitute Fiorini equalised for the Imps it was left to their on-loan goalkeeper Josh Griffiths to keep them in the contest, producing a series of fine saves to keep out Rotherham, who laid siege to the home goal in the second half.
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

37K+
Followers
91K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy