CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Sutton celebrate ‘magnificent’ first win in Football League

By Video
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uOxqn_0btEk4ra00
Sutton broke their league duck at the fifth time of asking (George Sessions/PA) (PA Archive)

Sutton assistant boss Jason Goodliffe hailed his side’s historic 2-1 win over Stevenage as a ‘magnificent’ result.

The Us picked up their first win as an EFL club thanks to Richie Bennett’s quickfire double.

Elliott List gave Stevenage the lead before Bennett grabbed his first three minutes later – and only another five minutes elapsed before he doubled his tally from the spot after Terence Vancooten was sent off.

“We’re just really pleased that we’ve got our first win in the Football League,” said Goodliffe.

“It was a tough first half. I thought it was a pretty even game although we had the better chances.

“I thought second half we certainly came out with more impetus and positivity to win the game. Although we had the sucker punch of their goal we responded really well.

“The response was great. We equalised really quickly and after that there was only going to be one winner.

“I’m just delighted for the boys. They’re never too low with things and just get on with it.

“For them to get their first win is magnificent and hopefully that can give the club a boost going forward for the next set of games.”

Alex Revell’s Boro started the season strongly with back-to-back wins without conceding a goal.

But they had failed to win a game since and have lost three on the spin on the road.

And after an hour in the dressing room with his players, Revell reflected: “It’s a really frustrating way to lose the game.

“We take the lead early in the second half and you start thinking about seeing the game out and how you’re going to manage that.

“And then within a couple of minutes they’ve equalised and then they get a penalty and you’re behind and chasing the game.

“We need to do better when we go ahead in games. We’re frustrated because you’re leading and then in a blink of an eye you’re behind and down to 10 men.

“We gave ourselves a mountain to climb there in the end. It’s a learning curve and hopefully we can learn from it.

“You just need that one result to get on a run and that’s what we’re hoping to do.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Dansville Online

Dan-Way-Co football gets first win in program history

COHOCTON — The combined Dansville-Wayland-Cohocton Football Team got its first win in program history on Friday night as they dominated visiting Newark/Marion by a 38-6 final at the Cohocton Sports Complex. DWC scored three touchdowns in the first quarter and then cruised to the 32-0 lead at the halftime break...
COHOCTON, NY
mpacorn.com

Moorpark football wins first game

HART BREAKERS—Moorpark High football senior Jordan Navarro, right, blocks a punt and returns it for a touchdown during the Musketeers’ 21-7 home win against Hart on Sept. 10. Moorpark, 1-3 overall, will play Agoura (2-1) at 7 tonight on the road.
MOORPARK, CA
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Elijah Owens leads Jacksonville football to first win

With everyone back from COVID-19 quarantine, the Jacksonville football team rebounded from last week’s loss to Rochester with a 35-14 win against Normal U-High Friday night in Normal. Jacksonville eased out to a 21-14 lead after two quarters in a back-and-forth first half. Normal U-High scored on two drives aided...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elliott List
Person
Terence Vancooten
Person
Alex Revell
Person
Richie Bennett
nwmissourinews.com

Maryville football captures first win of season against rival Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — The four meetings prior to Friday evening's between Maryville and Chillicothe were nothing like the latest edition of the matchup. Maryville (1-2) had blown out the Hornets (2-1) four consecutive times, never winning by less than 31 points. By looking at the box score, it could be believed there was a mistake somewhere.
MARYVILLE, MO
holtvilletribune.com

FOOTBALL: Scots Earn First Win of the Season

EL CENTRO — Vincent Memorial Catholic High School sophomore quarterback Jacobo Elias used his legs and his arm to lead the Scots to their first victory of the season, 14-12, against El Cajon Valley High School here on Friday, Sept. 3. Playing at Southwest High School, the Scots once again...
EL CENTRO, CA
Houston Chronicle

Football: Humble looking for first win in home opener

The Marcus Schulz era at Humble High School started with a 28-16 loss to Channelview in the season opener on the road. It’s not the end of the season, but the Wildcats will look to make strides to be better this week as Humble takes on Cy Springs at 7 p.m. Friday at Turner Stadium.
HUMBLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Efl#The Football League
The 562

Football: Millikan Picks Up First Win Over St. Anthony

The St. Anthony at Millikan football game on Friday night wasn’t close on the scoreboard late in the game but there were plenty of antics by both sides in what could become a new rivalry. Referees didn’t eject any coaches or players but issued two unsportsmanlike penalties to the Rams...
FOOTBALL
Technician Online

NC State volleyball celebrates Olympian coach, secures first win of season

The NC State volleyball team secured its first win of the season on Friday, Sept. 3, taking down the Wofford Terriers 3-0. Prior to the start of the match, the Pack still had cause for celebration as head coach Luka Slabe was gifted an American flag from Athletics Director Boo Corrigan as recognition for his stint at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics this past summer, where he won gold as an assistant coach for USA women’s volleyball.
SPORTS
Athens News Courier

Football Roundup: East Limestone defeats Lee for first win of the season

A strong running game by the East Limestone Indians paved the way to a 28-14 region victory over the Lee Generals Friday night at East Limestone High School. After the first quarter ended in a scoreless tie, things began to pick up in the second quarter for both teams. East's second drive of the game on offense carried into the second quarter with junior running back Fortune Wheeler finding the end zone on a 1-yard touchdown rush with 9:53 seconds remaining in the first half.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
gannonknight.com

Football team wins first game in overtime thriller

Gannon University football team kicked off its 2021 season on the road in Midland, Mich., with a thrilling 28-21 overtime victory against the Northwood Timberwolves Thursday night. The Knights entered the game with an 0-3 all-time record against Northwood, but quickly cemented themselves as tough opponents. After a mostly scoreless...
MIDLAND, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
KSNB Local4

Hastings St. Cecilia football earns first win in Game of the Week

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - In our 5th Quarter Game of the Week, Hastings St. Cecilia played host to North Platte St. Pats at Duncan Field. The Bluehawks started fast and furious as they forced a fumble on St. Pats’ first drive of the game, which was recovered by Braxton Wiles to force the turnover.
HASTINGS, NE
Petoskey News-Review

Gaylord football and coach Syzmoniak get their first win of the season

SAGINAW - Gaylord football and head coach DJ Szymoniak has notched their first win of the season with a 15-6 victory over Saginaw Arthur Hill on Thursday night. The first career win for coach Szymoniak came just the way he would have wanted, with hard-nosed defensive football. The former fullback’s team also punched in two rushing touchdowns and played with an effort the team can be very proud of.
GAYLORD, MI
KSNB Local4

Wilber-Clatonia football stays unbeaten with win over Sutton

WILBER, Neb. (KSNB) - Another week of high school football, another double-digit win for Wilber-Clatonia. Week 2 featured Sutton making the journey to Wilber and leaving disappointed. Mason Combs notched a 73-yard touchdown in the victory as the Wolverines eased on to a 36-22 victory.
WILBER, NE
Gwinnett Daily Post

Discovery, Peachtree Ridge aiming for first win of 2021 football season

Record: 0-2 Last week: Lost to Kennesaw Mountain 41-12 Peachtree Ridge Lions (8-AAAAAAA) Discovery found some offense its Game 2 loss after being shut out 20-0 by Central Gwinnett in the season opener. Much of it came on the ground as Jacob Davis carried 26 times for 147 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Jordan Chapman completed 6 of 13 passes for 72 yards and a score, while his top receivers were Tavion Jackson (four catches, 43 yards, TD) and Chase Wilcox (two catches, 29 yards).
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
theadvocate.com

Comeaux football encouraged by performance in first win under Eric Holden

The Comeaux Spartans started their season off on a high note under first-year football coach Eric Holden, taking a 21-20 victory over Tioga. The Spartans played well on both sides of the ball in their home opener Friday night and have already matched their win total from last season in a surprise victory over the Indians, who were a Class 4A quarterfinalist last season.
FOOTBALL
accesswdun.com

Football: Lions rally in 4th for first win

MARIETTA — Lakeview Academy scored 14 fourth quarter points to rally for a 31-19 road win over Walker on Friday. Harrison Cooper scored on a 10-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter to give the Lions (1-2) the lead. After stopping the Wolverines (0-4) on downs at their own 16 with 1:05 left in the game, Cooper scored again with just 54 seconds remaining on a 6-yard run to put it out of reach.
Daily Times Leader

Raiders look to build momentum after first win of football season

After opening the season against Benton Academy and Winona Christian, which have the reputation of being physical teams, the Raiders will travel to face Canton Academy on Friday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. For more on this story, read our news edition from Wednesday, September 8.
NFL
webcenterfairbanks.com

Lathrop flag football tops Hutch for first win of season

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - On August 19, the Lathrop Malemutes fell 6-0 to the West Valley Wolfpack in the 2021 Fairbanks North Star Borough School District Flag Football season-opener. Nearly three weeks later, the Malemutes still had not returned to the field as COVID protocols and rescheduling kept them sidelined...
FAIRBANKS, AK
newschain

newschain

37K+
Followers
91K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy