Music

How to get a double platinum record in BitLife

By Zack Palm
gamepur.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReceiving a double-platinum record is similar to receiving a double-platinum single in BitLife. The goal is to reach 2,000,000 sold copies of your singles or an album, and to do this requires quite a bit of patience. At least you’re not trying to aim for diamond, though, which requires you to sell 10,000,000, which is extremely hard to have happened. Here’s what you need to know to accomplish the double platinum record task.

www.gamepur.com

Related
thenerdstash.com

BitLife: How to Become a Solo Artist

Being a famous musician can be a thrilling and exciting adventure for many people. You can join a small band and coast along in life or make millions every year and become world-renowned. In the latest BitLife challenge released this weekend, you are tasked with becoming a famous solo artist and obtaining a double-platinum record. This is one of the most difficult tasks in the challenge for many people, but it certainly is not impossible! By the end of this guide, you will learn how to become a solo artist for the Rocket Man challenge in BitLife.
MUSIC
1029thebuzz.com

MGK Goes Platinum

Machine Gun Kelly‘s gamble on changing his sound with last year’s Tickets to My Downfall has paid off in numbers. As of Sept. 1, the album has been certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for a million U.S. sales. Full story HERE.
MUSIC
gamepur.com

How to master the piano in BitLife

When you want to master a musical skill in BitLife, it’s going to take a lot of practice and effort on your part. It doesn’t happen overnight, and it’s something your character will have to work on throughout their life consistently. For those who want to master the piano musical talent, you’ll need to put in plenty of dedication, and it comes with numerous rewards when playing BitLife.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Double Platinum
inlander.com

How Deep Sea Diver had to get creative releasing its breakthrough record in pandemic times

Surreal. It's really the only word that accurately describes the past year and a half for Deep Sea Diver, the Seattle rock quartet led by singer/guitar ace Jessica Dobson and her husband, drummer Peter Mansen. Sure, we've all gone through the nightmarish trying times of the COVID era, but true surreality is marked by both the fantastical and unbelievable lows and highs of dream states. And Deep Sea Diver has experienced both in spades.
SEATTLE, WA
gamepur.com

How to complete the Rocket Man Challenge in BitLife

A new weekend has arrived, and with it, a challenge in BitLife for players who want to test their skills in the game. The challenge this weekend is called the Rocket Man Challenge, and it’s celebrating musical legend Elton John. You’ll be attempting to create a similar character in the game, and you’ll need to sharpen up your character’s musical skills if you’re going to want to finish it in time.
VIDEO GAMES
Hello Magazine

JoJo Siwa shares upsetting news ahead of DWTS debut

Hannah Hargrave JoJo Siwa voiced her upset, anger and frustration after sad news she was not expecting ahead of her Dancing With the Stars debut. JoJo Siwa was not happy on Tuesday when she took to social media with a message for Nickelodeon. Ahead of her appearance on DWTS, the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Elton John shares agonising health update that leaves fans in tears

Sir Elton John broke the sad news on Thursday that he has been forced to reschedule his Goodbye Yellow Brick Road tour due to ongoing health issues. The singer shared a heartfelt statement on social media in which he revealed he has been in "considerable pain and discomfort" after a nasty fall left him with a damaged hip.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson rocks sparkling gown as she celebrates special news with fans

Kelly Clarkson has shared the incredible news that she will be releasing new music - and fans are over the moon. The singer and reality star judge will release the song Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You) out 23 September, and the cover for the single features the star in a stunning sparkly silver gown with matching cape.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Lara Spencer updates fans with a major career announcement

Lara Spencer has been a firm fixture on American TV for almost two decades and she's not going anywhere, anytime soon!. The Good Morning America host updated fans with details about the future of her television career on Wednesday when she revealed some big news. Lara - who also has...
CELEBRITIES
Wrestling-edge.com

Alexa Bliss First Wedding Dress Photo Leaks

WWE Alexa Bliss and fiance, Ryan Cabrera were recently seen in a creative engagement photoshoot that featured some of their favorite couple spots, including a bedroom shot in a dress. She took to her Instagram account and posted the pictures. She captioned: “Thank you @people for the interview! We are...
WWE
nickiswift.com

Cole Swindell Shares Tragic Family News

Cole Swindell shared some tragic news with fans on social media with a touching photo. Sadly, the country star is no stranger to tough times, having lost his father, William Keith Swindell, unexpectedly back in 2013 following a horrific accident. Just six weeks after Cole signed a record deal with Warner Music Nashville, William was working on a truck that fell on him and killed him (via Tennessean).
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby Exposed For Alleged Fake $400K Patek Philippe Watch

A few days ago, Lil Durk warned people of scam-happy jewelers who have allegedly been handing out fake products to their clients who don't know any better. He might have wanted to deliver the message to his close collaborator Lil Baby, who appears to be the latest rapper to get caught with a fake watch.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Gretta Ray Joins Keith Urban for ‘One Too Many’ Performance

Gretta Ray has temporarily joined forces with one of her musical idols, performing alongside Keith Urban for a rendition of his hit single “One Too Many” overnight. Originally released in September of 2020, “One Too Many” served as the penultimate single from Urban’s 11th album, The Speed of Now Part 1, which not only topped the Aussie charts, but also topped the US Country charts, too. The single, which hit the top ten in Australia, saw Urban teaming up with honorary Aussie P!nk for the ode to resilience which arrived at a rather fitting time in the world.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Elton John Recruits Stevie Nicks, Eddie Vedder, More For The Lockdown Sessions

Elton John has announced that he will be releasing his new album, "The Lockdown Sessions," featuring collaborations that he recorded remotely with a number of music stars over the past 18 months. The record will be hitting stores on October 22nd and includes collaborations from Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks, Pearl...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

