Hartlepool boss Dave Challinor pleased to bounce back with victory

 6 days ago
Dave Challinor was pleased to take the points (Nigel French/PA) (PA Wire)

Dave Challinor felt Hartlepool’s 1-0 win over Bristol Rovers at Victoria Park summed up the nature of football.

Jamie Sterry’s second-half strike – his first goal for the club – separated the sides and saw Pools climb up to fourth in Sky Bet League Two.

Hartlepool have won all four of their home matches in the league this season and continue to boast the best home record in England, while Bristol Rovers’ wait for an away win in 2021 continued.

Challinor was pleased to see his side bounce back from a frustrating 1-0 defeat at Tranmere last weekend during which his side dominated for long spells.

He said: “It sums football up. We were rubbish compared to last weekend. We got nothing last weekend but three points this weekend, so that’s what it’s all about and we’ll absolutely take it.

“It’s a huge result for us and a great way to bounce back. We were miles off it in the first half and we knew them as a club coming here as a club with a lot of expectation who have struggled so far this season would pose a tough challenge for us.

“They looked like they wanted it more than us and made it a scrap and you’ve got to stay in that scrap. We did that better in the second half after we changed our shape.

“We had some decent moments and then one break wins us the game and we managed the game really well from that point.

“The atmosphere was brilliant again, especially in the second half, the fans got going just when we needed them. There is a really good feeling about the place and thankfully we’re in a position where we can send the fans home happy and they can enjoy the weekend.”

Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton was frustrated to see his side’s slow start to the season continue.

The Pirates sit 21st in the table with two wins from their opening seven games following relegation from League One.

Barton said: “I just don’t like getting beat, it’s as simple as that, especially in front of our fans.

“The Gasheads have been outstanding all season but we haven’t won away since last December. That needs to change quickly if we want to get out of this division at the first time of asking.

“This is a tough place to come, Hartlepool have won 17 out of 19 here before this one and we’ve been punished for an individual error.

“It’s tough and I feel sorry for Harvey (Saunders) because he’s playing out of position so he’s disappointed in there afterwards.”

Rovers were also dealt an injury blow with Barton confirming winger Alex Rodman will be out for several months after suffering a broken foot in training on Friday.

Alex Rodman
Joey Barton
Dave Challinor
Jamie Sterry
