How Disney World And Disneyland Can Really Improve The Virtual Queue System

Waiting in lines at theme parks is part of what we all expect to do when we're there. Having said that, nobody likes waiting in lines, and even the parks themselves would rather some people be able to walk around the park, as it means more potential for spending money. Disney World and Disneyland have implemented various systems over the years to help reduce the amount of time people spend in lines. The most recent, used at the parks' newest attractions, is the virtual queue.