Oklahoma State

SEC expansion: Greg Sankey says league still targeting 2025 to add Texas, Oklahoma

By Riley Gates
247Sports
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe college football world has been drastically altered in the past few months, beginning with Texas and Oklahoma making the decision to leave the Big 12 and move to the SEC. Many have speculated about whether or not the schools will pay to leave the Big 12 before the grant of rights expires in 2025. But Saturday morning on SEC Nation, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey stated that the plan is still to target the 2025 season as the timeline to expect the schools to join the league.

