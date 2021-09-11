CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State basketball offers 2023 center Xavier Brooker

By Andrew Brewster
 6 days ago
It would be a fair criticism to say Michigan State basketball has lacked in the size department these last few seasons. During Michigan State’s football game against Youngstown State, it was revealed the Spartans are taking action to address that need. Center Xavier Brooker (Class of 2023) announced he has been offered by MSU.

Brooker plays for Cathedral High School in Indianapolis, and, at 6 feet, 10 inches, would offer the Spartans nice size in their future.

Among his offers are Illinois, Indiana, Louisville, LSU, Notre Dame, Purdue and Ohio State.

