Summers County Reports Another COVID-19 Death

The Summers County Health Department issued a statement via social media on the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 8 reporting the county’s 24th COVID-19 death.

No additional information is being released at this time.

In the statement, the Health Department asks that the community keep the family in their thoughts and prayers.

The statement also reminds the community that the Summers County Health Department has the Pfizer, Moderna and J&J vaccines available. To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment, call 304-466-3388.

