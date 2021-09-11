CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Summers County, WV

Summers County Reports Another COVID-19 Death

By by rebecca stalnaker
Hinton News
Hinton News
 6 days ago

The Summers County Health Department issued a statement via social media on the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 8 reporting the county’s 24th COVID-19 death.

No additional information is being released at this time.

In the statement, the Health Department asks that the community keep the family in their thoughts and prayers.

The statement also reminds the community that the Summers County Health Department has the Pfizer, Moderna and J&J vaccines available. To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment, call 304-466-3388.

The post Summers County Reports Another COVID-19 Death appeared first on The Hinton News .

Comments / 0

Related
Hinton News

Municipal Round Up Aug 30 – Sept 6

Union – Everyone is invited to attend Narcan training at the Monroe County Adult Education in the Monroe County Public Library basement on Tuesday, Aug. 31. There will be sessions occurring every 30 minutes between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Marlinton – The town of Marlinton’s First Friday event will take place on Friday, Sept. […] The post Municipal Round Up Aug 30 – Sept 6 appeared first on The Hinton News.
UNION, WV
Hinton News

Food Distribution Coming to Hinton

A food distribution event will take place at Lifeline Church in Hinton on Saturday, Aug. 28 between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. The event is being held on behalf of the Salvation Army of Princeton. The Princeton Rotary Club is also involved. If you or someone you know could benefit from this food distribution event, […] The post Food Distribution Coming to Hinton appeared first on The Hinton News.
HINTON, WV
Hinton News

Hinton News

Hinton, WV
190
Followers
159
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Hinton West Virginia and surrounding communities in Summers and Greenbrier Counties.

 http://hintonnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy