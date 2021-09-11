CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Chevrolet unveils next-generation 2022 Silverado pickup

By Jeff Zurschmeide
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10fGDJ_0btEhXAN00 Updated features include the first ZR2 off-road package offered on Chevy's full-size truck.

Chevrolet has revealed the 2022 Silverado pickup truck, with significantly updated features, including Super Cruise driver assistance technology. Also new for 2022 is the first-ever Silverado ZR2, Chevy's new flagship off-road truck with a factory-installed lift kit. The ZR2 package includes Chevy's 6.2-liter V-8 engine, delivering 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque, mated with a 10-speed automatic transmission. The driveline and suspension features include front and rear electronically locking differentials and Multimatic DSSV shocks. Skid plates and large off-road tires are also included.

Technology is critical in today's market, and the new Silverado includes an available 13.4-inch-diagonal touchscreen. The large interface is standard on LT, RST, LT Trail Boss, ZR2, LTZ and High Country. This system provides immediate access to Google Assistant, Google Maps and Google Play right on the infotainment screen. This new experience works with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Super Cruise Driver Assistance

The available Super Cruise hands-free driver-assistance technology with trailering is available on the top High Country trim only. The 2022 Silverado will be the first Chevy pickup offered with Super Cruise, the industry's first true hands-free driver-assistance technology for compatible roads. It is available on Silverado High Country and can be used on more than 200,000 miles of compatible roads in the U.S. and Canada.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xZ8j6_0btEhXAN00

Super Cruise can be used when trailering with the Silverado, with specific calibrations designed to account for the additional drag and increased braking distance that comes with trailering. When not trailering, Lane Change on Demand and Automatic Lane Change are also available with Super Cruise.

In addition to Super Cruise, the 2022 Silverado also offers other driver-assistance features with trailering in mind, including Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert, which accounts for the length of the trailer when changing lanes, and enhancements to Adaptive Cruise Control to enable use while trailering.

Wide Selection of Engines

The Silverado's propulsion lineup is strengthened and streamlined for the new 2022 models, starting with significant enhancements to the turbocharged 2.7-liter engine. This engine leads its class with more torque and has a maximum trailering rating of 9,600 pounds in a two-wheel drive configuration.

The other engine that sees improvements is the popular 3.0-liter Duramax turbo-diesel. Chassis changes now allow inclusion of the max tow package, so the Duramax now has a max tow rating of 13,300 pounds in a two-wheel drive configuration.

Both of these engines are part of a propulsion lineup that includes the proven 5.3-liter V8 with Dynamic Fuel Management and the 6.2-liter V8 — the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 engine in the segment. All V8 engines and the Duramax are paired exclusively with a 10-speed automatic transmission for retail customers.

The 2022 Chevrolet Silverado arrives at dealerships in spring 2022.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
thedrive

2022 Silverado Pickup Finally Ditches Chevy’s Iconic Stacked Headlights

It's finally happening. The 2022 Chevy Silverado's huge update sees the addition of a new ZR2 trim, a great new interior, and Super Cruise. More importantly, however, the new Silverado finally ditches the automaker's iconic stacked headlights that have been in place for decades. The refreshed grille now just features...
CARS
Motorious

1988 Chevrolet Camaro IROC-Z Is Third Generation F-Body Glory

To those in the know, this is far more than just a car. After the 1980 season, the International Race of Champions or IROC series took a break from competition until 1984. Collaborating with Chevrolet, the series commemorated its return using the redesigned Camaro Z/28, which was called the IROC-Z. Hailed by many as a return to form for Chevrolet muscle cars, the IROC-Z is being celebrated today. That means values on clean examples like this one are on the rise, so if you’re looking for an affordable vehicle that could appreciate significantly over the coming years, you might want to take a close look at this third-gen Camaro.
CARS
Motor1.com

2023 Chevrolet Silverado HD Could Get Diesel With Over 500 HP: Report

The refreshed 2022 Chevrolet Silverado half-ton pickup truck is still fresh in our minds, having just debuted on September 9. The larger heavy-duty trucks are still under wraps and will likely debut in 2022 for the 2023 model year. If new rumors about power are true, updated styling won't be the big news for the Silverado HD. Class-leading horsepower and torque will be the talk of the town.
CARS
Gear Patrol

Chevy's Next Silverado HD Could Pack Record-Breaking Power

Earlier this month, Chevy unveiled the Silverado refresh coming for 2022 — revealing a new Raptor-fighting off-roader, the Silverado ZR2, and interior and exterior styling upgrades for all the Silverado 1500s. With the regular trucks having just been updated, a refresh for the Silverado HD (and GMC Sierra HD) trucks should follow for the 2023 model year. And it may come with eye-popping — and record-breaking — power upgrades.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Auto#Chevy#Super Cruise#Multimatic Dssv#Zr2#Ltz#Google Maps#Google Play#The 2022 Silverado#Silverado High Country#Adaptive Cruise Control#Dynamic Fuel Management
AutoGuide.com

2022 Chevrolet Silverado Gets a Large Touchscreen, Super Cruise, and ZR2 trim

The 2022 Silverado now offers more grunt and towing capacity. And did we mention the ZR2 trim?. Chevrolet today revealed the comprehensive facelift for its workhorse full-size truck, the Silverado. When we say comprehensive, we actually mean extensive. While the face might just be a nip and tuck job, but under the hood and inside the cabin, the changes are prominent.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

2022 Silverado ZR2 Is Chevy's Gnarliest Off-Road Pickup Truck

The new ZR2 model is the most distinctive and off-road-ready 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500. The Silverado ZR2 has a 420-hp 6.2-liter V-8, 33-inch tires, Multimatic spool-valve dampers, and electronic-locking front and rear differentials. Despite its notable hardware, Chevy's beefiest half-ton Silverado isn't as impressive as the Ford F-150 Raptor or...
CARS
Carscoops

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Arrives With Upscale Interior, Super Cruise And Plenty Of Tech

In the automotive industry, being too conservative or too adventurous can get companies into trouble. Chevrolet knows this all too well as the fourth-generation Silverado featured a number of improvements, but was pretty evolutionary. Unfortunately for them, Ram introduced a radically improved 1500 and customers responded by buying them in droves.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Google
dbusiness.com

2022 Chevrolet Silverado Lineup Features Off-road ZR2 Model

The Chevrolet brand of Detroit’s General Motors Co. has introduced its redesigned lineup of 2022 Silverado pickup trucks that includes the first-ever Silverado ZR2, Chevy’s new flagship off-road truck. “The Silverado is legendary and continues to excite both new and loyal customers,” says Kelly MacDonald, director of truck marketing at...
DETROIT, MI
Carscoops

New 2022 Chevrolet Silverado, Tesla Breaks ’Ring EV Record, And Ford Exits India After Bleeding $2Bn: Your Morning Brief

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. In another death-knell to the internal combustion engine, New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill last Wednesday effectively banning the sale of anything other than zero-emissions passenger vehicles and light-duty trucks by 2035. The state will then seek the same for all new medium- and heavy-duty trucks by 2045, if feasible. In a similar statement, New York City has announced it will need at least a quarter of its 2 million vehicle owners to switch to EVs by 2030 to meet climate targets.
ECONOMY
CNET

Ford teases next-gen Ranger pickup

Ford of Europe on Thursday teased the next-generation Ranger pickup in a video that shows the midsize rig being put through its paces off-road, tackling some seriously gnarly terrain. Other than the grade-A hooning, it's hard to tell what's going on here. The new truck's body is draped in more...
CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Stockpiling Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra Pickups At Old Kokomo Plant

Last year, amid the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, General Motors transformed its electronics components plant in Kokomo, Indiana into a ventilator production facility as part of a contract with Ventec. Now the automaker is using the Kokomo facility for yet another side project, this time storing built-shy Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra pickup trucks in the 2.6 million square foot plant’s sprawling parking lot.
KOKOMO, IN
Robb Report

This Rare 1-of-12 Porsche 959 F-Series Prototype Just Popped Up for Sale

When it comes to 1980s Porsches, there’s no model quite like the 959. And now one of the prototypes that helped make the supercar so special could be yours. Mechatronik, a rare car dealer based in Germany, just listed a 959 F-Series prototype for sale on its website, spotted by Motor1.com. The gorgeous car is just one of 12 prototype models built during the development of the legendary speed machine, only four of which survive today. Introduced in 1986, the 959 was, essentially, the German marque’s attempt at a street-legal race car. This isn’t hyperbole, either, as it was originally designed to...
BUYING CARS
SlashGear

2022 Ford Fiesta gets mild styling updates; Fiesta ST has more torque

The 2022 Ford Fiesta arrives in Europe with a few styling updates and a mild power upgrade for the hotter Fiesta ST version. Ford has discontinued the Fiesta (and other cars except for the Mustang) in America beginning a few years back. But in Europe, the Fiesta remains a strong competitor against other superminis like the Vauxhall Corsa, VW Polo, … Continue reading
CARS
SlashGear

2021 Hyundai Venue Review

The 2021 Hyundai Venue isn’t just considerably cheaper than the average new vehicle sold in the US, it’s actually cheaper than the average used car price right now. At $18,750 (plus $1,185 destination) the diminutive crossover is a member of the shrinking list of sub-$20k new cars, and you’d be forgiven for assuming – as I did – that along the … Continue reading
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

The Rivian R1T Just Became the First Electric Truck to Go Into Production

The electric truck era is finally upon us. The first Rivian R1T pickup built for a customer rolled off the line at the startup’s production facility in Normal, Illinois on Tuesday. The milestone, which comes after several delays, makes the R1T the first from a new, buzzed-about crop of battery-powered trucks to make it into production. “After months of building pre-production vehicles, this morning our first customer vehicle drove off our production line in Normal!” CEO RJ Scaringe wrote on Twitter, alongside photos of the finished vehicle. “Our team’s collective efforts have made this moment possible. Can’t wait to get these into the...
CARS
Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego, OR
190
Followers
1K+
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lake Oswego Review is considered Lake Oswego’s best source for local news. The Review offers the most read newspaper, website and social media following in town.

 http://www.lakeoswegoreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy