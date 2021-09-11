Dolphins activate starting LT Austin Jackson from COVID-19 list, but will he play Sunday at Patriots?

The Miami Dolphins activated starting left tackle Austin Jackson from the COVID-19 reserve list Saturday, making him eligible to play in Sunday’s season opener at New England.

Jackson, who is listed as questionable, is traveling separate from the team and his status will be updated before the game.

Jackson did not practice this week after being placed on the COVID-19 list Monday. The 2020 first-round pick needed two negative COVID-19 tests in a 24-hour span before being removed from the list.

Rookie Liam Eichenberg has college experience playing left tackle, but he hasn’t practiced there during training camp — only going at left guard and right tackle. Nevertheless, he could get the starting nod against New England if Jackson isn’t ready to resume that role.

Dolphins veteran tight end Adam Shaheen, who is unvaccinated, was not activated from the COVID-19 list and will miss Sunday’s game.

“I would never question Adam’s commitment to the team,” Dolphins coach Brian Flores said last week. “I think guys have a decision to make. They make it. We support it, and we move forward. I think that’s how teams work.”

Shaheen had a strong training camp, earning his role as the team’s No. 2 tight end behind starter Mike Gesicki. The Dolphins also have Durham Smythe, Cethan Carter and rookie Hunter Long among available tight ends.

Shaheen said last month during training camp that he wouldn’t let the NFL “strong-arm” him into getting vaccinated.

“For me it’s a personal choice and it’s bigger than just COVID. I’m not going to elaborate further on that,” said Shaheen, who must be tested daily and wear a mask inside the team’s facility as an unvaccinated player.

“The NFL has been trying to push it on unvaccinated guys. I’m going to continue to go through the protocols of the unvaccinated, [follow the procedure] they make me do. They aren’t going to strong-arm me and make me do something for more freedom when this is such a changing atmosphere, and they are already taking away freedoms of the unvaccinated guy.”