CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

2013 Milano Red Honda Fit

Roanoke Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article*At Duncan's Hokie Honda, you'll work with sales people who have your best interest at heart. That's because they're not paid on commission, so they can simply focus on getting you the car you need. *All New Car Customers get a 10-year/200,000-mile drivetrain warranty. At No Charge!!. *Looking for an...

roanoke.com

Comments / 0

Related
cycleworld.com

2022 Honda Grom Review

The throttle was pinned as I raced down Venice Boulevard with my chest on the gas tank and my chin jutting forward. With this purposeful, steely-eyed commitment to total performance, it took the length of seven blocks for the 2022 Honda Grom to reach 59 mph. As I cross Los...
CARS
The Car Connection

2022 Honda CR-V

If you’re leaning toward all-wheel drive, get the better equipped Hybrid. A perennial bestseller, the 2022 Honda CR-V charms with its roominess, comfort, efficiency, and safety ratings. What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Honda CR-V? What does it compare to?. The 2022 Honda CR-V compact crossover seats five passengers...
CARS
texashillcountry.com

Test Driving the 2021 Honda Ridgeline AWD Sport

I’m not usually eager to drive a pickup truck, since most of my driving is in town and doesn’t call for hauling or towing anything but groceries or household supplies. Plus, parking a big truck, especially one with a long bed, can be difficult. But the Honda Ridgeline is different.
CARS
Roanoke Times

2022 Platinum White Pearl Honda HR-V LX

4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5.436 Axle Ratio, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo Audio System (160-Watt), Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Wheels: 17" Silver-Painted Alloy.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security System#Milano Red Honda Fit#Multimedia Package#Power Mirror Package#Steel Wheels#Gray W Cloth Seat Trim#Audio System#Telescoping#The Brand Watch
Roanoke Times

1987 Red Toyota Truck

Clean CARFAX. Red 1987 Toyota Truck Deluxe DELUXE 4WD 5-Speed Manual 2.4L I4 24 ENGINE, BARN FIND LOCAL TRUCK, 22R ENGINE, LONG BED WITH FIBERGLASS CAMPER TOP, AWESOME CONDITION. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
BUYING CARS
Roanoke Times

2010 Brilliant Silver Metallic Mazda Mazda6

CARFAX One-Owner. Brilliant Silver Metallic 2010 Mazda Mazda6 i Sport FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Manual Mode and Overdrive 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE. Reviews:. * If you’re looking for a family...
BUYING CARS
Roanoke Times

2012 Urban Titanium Metallic Honda Civic

*At Duncan's Hokie Honda, you'll work with sales people who have your best interest at heart. That's because they're not paid on commission, so they can simply focus on getting you the car you need. *All New Car Customers get a 10-year/200,000-mile drivetrain warranty. At No Charge!!. *Looking for an...
BUYING CARS
Roanoke Times

2009 White Honda Accord

*At Duncan's Hokie Honda, you'll work with sales people who have your best interest at heart. That's because they're not paid on commission, so they can simply focus on getting you the car you need. *All New Car Customers get a 10-year/200,000-mile drivetrain warranty. At No Charge!!. *Looking for an...
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Roanoke Times

2019 Snowflake White Pearl Mica Mazda Mazda3

Recent Arrival! Alloy Wheels, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Multimedia Package, Power Mirror Package, I4, AWD, Snowflake White Pearl Mica, Greige w/Leatherette Seat Trim, 18" x 7J Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Compass, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: MAZDA CONNECT, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leatherette Seat Trim, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Remote keyless entry, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors. 24/32 City/Highway MPG.
CARS
Benzinga

Honda's EV Challenge

Reuters reported that Honda Motor Co (NYSE: HMC) and Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE: TM), are criticizing a new proposal by Democratic lawmakers to expand tax credits for EVs, as they find it discriminating against non-union auto workers. Under the proposal, US union-made EVs would qualify for a tax credit of $12,500 per vehicle, significantly favoring Big Three US automakers General Motors (NYSE: GM), Ford Motor (NYSE: F), and Fiat Chrysler over non-union companies such as Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and the Japanese carmakers that have plants in the US. Meanwhile, the credit for most other EV such as that of Honda that has plants in Alabama, Indiana, and Ohio would be behind at $7,500.
ECONOMY
midutahradio.com

2003 Honda Sonata

Great running car, priced to sell quick. around 130,000 miles, automatic transmission, front wheel drive, V6 all leather with a sun roof. Minor cosmetic damage on the rear passenger back side. Please call or text with any questions. Don’t miss out on this one!
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

When Will the Honda Trailsport Models Be Released?

Off-road capable vehicles are burgeoning in popularity these days. They capture the American spirit of wandering out into the wilderness and exploring new frontiers. Also, with everyone cooped up during the Covid-19 pandemic, there is an undeniable appeal for venturing into wide-open spaces. Previously, Subaru targeted this off-road demand with its Wilderness line of vehicles with enhanced off-road features. Now, Honda is following suit with its off-road-focused Trailsport models. Read more to find out when the Honda Trailsport models will be released.
CARS
Roanoke Times

2017 Scarlet Red Hyundai Elantra

CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Scarlet Red 2017 Hyundai Elantra Limited FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V. Odometer is 49177 miles below market average! 28/37 City/Highway MPG. Awards:. * 2017 KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not...
BUYING CARS
Roanoke Times

2013 Summit White Chevrolet Silverado 1500

CARFAX One-Owner. Summit White 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 4.8L V8 SFI VVT Flex Fuel 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, Dark Titanium Vinyl. Recent Arrival!. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599...
BUYING CARS
Roanoke Times

2007 White Ford F-150

Clean CARFAX. White 2007 Ford F-150 SALEEN RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 5.4L V8 EFI 24V FFV 5.4L V8 EFI 24V FFV, ABS brakes, Low tire pressure warning. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
BUYING CARS
Roanoke Times

2020 Snow White Pearl Kia Soul

CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Snow White Pearl 2020 Kia Soul LX FWD 6-Speed Manual 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 147hp. * 2020 KBB.com 10 Favorite New-for-2020 Cars * 2020 KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $20,000. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not...
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

First Drive: This Peugeot Restomod May Be the Ultimate Old-School Hot Hatch

The hot hatch, aka high-performance hatchback, is a religion in the UK, and the Peugeot 205 GTI has sacred status. The original Volkswagen Golf GTI set the template in the 1970s, making British sports cars like the MGB and TR7 look instantly irrelevant, but the Peugeot 205 propelled the hot hatch to new heights. When CAR magazine pitched one against a Lotus Esprit Turbo in 1988, driving both cars 5,000 miles in a week, the plucky Peugeot came out on top. As time passed and prices fell, many GTIs were thrashed and crashed. The survivors are now sought-after classics, and ripe...
CARS
Robb Report

This Rare 1-of-12 Porsche 959 F-Series Prototype Just Popped Up for Sale

When it comes to 1980s Porsches, there’s no model quite like the 959. And now one of the prototypes that helped make the supercar so special could be yours. Mechatronik, a rare car dealer based in Germany, just listed a 959 F-Series prototype for sale on its website, spotted by Motor1.com. The gorgeous car is just one of 12 prototype models built during the development of the legendary speed machine, only four of which survive today. Introduced in 1986, the 959 was, essentially, the German marque’s attempt at a street-legal race car. This isn’t hyperbole, either, as it was originally designed to...
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

Dangerous Driving: Steel Coil Falls off Truck, Killing Ford Edge Driver

The roads are scarier than ever these days, and accidents continue to pile up on roads across the country. Most recently, a large truck carrying a steel coil shipment caused a deadly accident. The steel coil rolled off the truck onto a Ford Edge. What are the proper ways to carry a heavy load on a truck, and how did such an accident happen?
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy