GCISD Football: Colleyville Heritage Comes Up Short In 30-27 Loss to Trinity

The Colleyville Panthers (2-1, 0-0 5A-1 Region 1 District 4) defeated by the Trinity Trojans (2-1, 0-0 6 A-1 Region 1 District 3) 30-27 in a non-district game at Mustang-Panther Stadium Friday, Sep. 10. The Panthers behind 14-3 at the end of the first half were able to out score the Trojans 21 to 16 in the second half. Next week is the bye week for Colleyville. The next game is scheduled for Friday, Sep. 17 at Mustang-Panther Stadium against the Richland Royals (2-1, 0-0 6 A-1 Region 1 District 4).