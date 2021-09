LAKE COUNTY, Ore. — According to the latest information sent out by the National Forest Service, the Cougar Peak fire is now at 87,019 acres with 6% containment. "The Office of the Oregon State Fire Marshal Incident Management Team (OSFM) and task forces will be traveling back to their home agencies today," the Forest Service noted in a press release. "OSFM would like to thank all of the local agencies and firefighters for the hard work during the initial attack and the ongoing support during the incident. Undoubtedly, the quick and heroic actions of firefighters and local law enforcement saved many lives and protected many homes in the path of the Cougar Peak Fire. During the three deployments that brought OSFM to Lake County this year, the community has been welcoming and the Teams thank them for their hospitality."

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO