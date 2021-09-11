CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

OSHA's Forthcoming Emergency Temporary Standard on COVID-19 Vaccinations: What Employers Need to Know

By Labor and Employment Group
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden Administration announced Thursday that the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is developing a rule that will require all employers with 100 or more employees to ensure their workforce is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or require any workers who remain unvaccinated to produce a negative test result on at least a weekly basis before coming to work.

Ima*watermelon
6d ago

Washington v. Harper, U.S. , (1990) "The forcible injection of medication into a nonconsenting person's body represents a substantial interference with that person's liberty."

136
Nadda Bootliquor
6d ago

Although the FDA approved these vaccines they are still labeled EAU and you are the test subject. I am going to share some things I took off of a website for AstraZeneca that typically only doctors and nurses see. I'm quite certain the EAU vaccines violate Nuremberg code. Which also makes me quite certain that those who sit in high seats of government that have enacted this entire plandemic along with mandates should be hung right now. I don't even know if hung is the right punishment for the crime, probably something slower is more deserving

73
Lukas Garrison
6d ago

ya won't be getting a shot or wearing a mask haven't since the beginning. and iv been all around Minnesota and Wisconsin and to valley fair arm to arm with people who we're not wearing masks. been around people who tested positive for COVID-19. still have yet gotten it so false information on unvaccinated people. I haven't spread it to people who took the shot I work with and they haven't spread anything to me. we don't wear masks either. so if I haven't gotten it yet I won't and if I have and don't have it now. that means my natural immune system is strong and working

53
