OSHA’s Forthcoming Emergency Temporary Standard on COVID-19 Vaccinations: What Employers Need to Know
The Biden Administration announced Thursday that the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is developing a rule that will require all employers with 100 or more employees to ensure their workforce is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or require any workers who remain unvaccinated to produce a negative test result on at least a weekly basis before coming to work.www.natlawreview.com
