Kim Kardashian West is now in a legal battle with her neighbours over an underground bunker

Kim Kardashian West has clashed with her neighbors over her plans to build an underground bunker in her back garden. The former ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star was reportedly planning to construct the shelter at her Hidden Hills home in Los Angeles, California, but several people who live nearby have complained about the proposal because they believe it could be “hazardous” if builders were hit one of the “high-pressure gas lines” that run close to the brunette beauty’s property.