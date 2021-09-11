CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian West is now in a legal battle with her neighbours over an underground bunker

By Tom Kucher
districtchronicles.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKim Kardashian West has clashed with her neighbors over her plans to build an underground bunker in her back garden. The former ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star was reportedly planning to construct the shelter at her Hidden Hills home in Los Angeles, California, but several people who live nearby have complained about the proposal because they believe it could be “hazardous” if builders were hit one of the “high-pressure gas lines” that run close to the brunette beauty’s property.

CJ
4d ago

What is with this plastic face look that these celebrities are donning. Im so sick of this same ole look!

Leonore Moore
5d ago

I wonder if she has all her nuts and bolts correctly sorted

