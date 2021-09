There’s a good chance the Kansas City Chiefs will take the field for their Week 1 showdown against the Cleveland Browns this Sunday without their best defender. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo told local members of the media that Tyrann Mathieu’s status for Sunday’s game was “up in the air” after the star defender recently tested positive for COVID-19 and that the Chiefs would have a Plan A and Plan B when it comes to Mathieu’s availability. Mathieu is one of the most important defensive players in the league. If he’s unable to play on Sunday, the Chiefs would likely replace him by committee. Mathieu’s absence would likely mean more snaps for a pair of former fourth-round picks in Armani Watts and L’Jarius Sneed.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO