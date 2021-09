Meeting someone at the altar is not a common experience, but it's what all of the couples on Married at First Sight do, attempting an unconventional method to finding love. Season 13 couple Myrla Feria and Gil Cuero had a bit of a rough start to their relationship as it seemed they weren't too eager to open up to each other — until Myrla shared the details of her father's passing. What happened to her father?

