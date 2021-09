NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2021 – The WNBA has commemorated its landmark 25th season today by announcing the selection of “The W25,” a collection of the 25 greatest and most influential players in WNBA history. The unveiling of “The W25” took place on ABC during halftime of the game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Chicago Sky. As part of this historic moment, next up, the league is launching the first-ever “Vote for the GOAT” program.

DALLAS, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO