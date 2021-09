CROMVOIRT, Netherlands (AP) — Kristoffer Broberg of Sweden shot 8-under 64 to take a one-stroke lead after the second round of the Dutch Open on Friday. The 772nd-ranked Broberg rolled in a 12-foot putt at his last hole — No. 9, after starting at the 10th — for his ninth birdie of the round to set a course record at the Bernardus club in Cromvoirt.

