Queen Elizabeth II Wrote a Personal Message to the U.S. on the 20th Anniversary of 9/11

As the United States mourns the lives of those lost twenty years ago on September 11, a message of love was just sent across the pond. Queen Elizabeth II turned to Instagram to send a personal letter to President Biden and the rest of the nation (which she signed once again with “Elizabeth R”). The note was shared to the royal family Instagram account, where they said, “The Queen’s message to the President of the United States on the 20th anniversary of the attacks on 11th September 2001.”