CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Browns elevate PK Chris Naggar, LB Elijah Lee from practice squad for Week 1

By Jeff Risdon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QsNjY_0btEftAz00

The Browns haven’t even played a single regular season game yet, but Cleveland is already on its third kicker due to injuries.

Due to the injury to placekicker Chase McLaughlin, the Browns have elevated PK Chris Naggar from the practice squad for the Week 1 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Browns also elevated LB Elijah Lee from the practice squad.

McLaughlin remains questionable with his hamstring injury, so elevating Naggar makes sense as an emergency backup option. Lee figures to get any of his action on special teams. The Browns, like all NFL teams, are permitted to call up two extra players from the practice squad without penalty.

Naggar is next in line after McLaughlin, who is already the injury replacement for Cody Parkey. The Browns placed Parkey on I.R. before the season.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes’ Insane Throw

Patrick Mahomes has his Kansas City Chiefs in a dogfight against the Cleveland Browns today in a rematch of last year’s playoffs. And as usual, there’s been at least one amazing throw in the process. Trailing by nine early in the fourth quarter, the Kansas City Chiefs started a drive...
NFL
FanSided

Browns: 5 practice squad players who will play big minutes this year

The Browns will likely call upon the practice squad at some point this season. The Browns are a pretty loaded team. Admittedly, they have some questions and concerns littered throughout their roster, but that doesn’t take away from the fact they’re one of the better and well-constructed teams in the league. That doesn’t mean the dreaded injury bug won’t come a-knocking at some point.
NFL
FanSided

3 best Cleveland Browns practice squad signings in 2021

The Cleveland Browns continued signing players to their practice squad into Thursday and now we take a look back and rank their three best additions. On Tuesday, August 31, all NFL teams had to cut their rosters down to 53 players. This left many players up for grabs and the Cleveland Browns ended up losing a couple of their own guys including KhaDarel Hodge and Colby Gossett.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Browns Sign Defensive End Ifeadi Odenigbo To Practice Squad

The Cleveland Browns announced Monday they have signed defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo to their practice squad. Odenigbo, 27, marks the Browns’ 16th and final practice squad player. The Browns already have depth at the defensive end position with All-Pro Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney, Takk McKinley and Joe Jackson on the...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
247Sports

Browns Add Kicker, Offensive Lineman to Practice Squad

BEREA, Ohio - The Cleveland Browns announced this afternoon that they have added another two players to their practice squad. These players bring the total number on the practice squad to 15, one short of the NFL maximum. Reported first by the OBR's own Brad Stainbrook, one of the players...
NFL
Canton Repository

The biggest surprises on the Browns 53-man roster, practice squad

NFL cut down day has come and gone and the Browns made a few unexpected moves to get down to the required 53 players. Which move was the most surprising? Nate Ulrich and Dan Kadar are here to talk about it and the impact it could have on the Browns.
NFL
Yardbarker

Who is Sunday’s Browns Kicker Chris Naggar?

Luckily, the Cleveland Browns are relatively healthy heading into their Week 1 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. Most of the starters are ready to play, but sadly they continue having issues finding a reliable kicker. Last season, Cody Parkey looked solid throughout most of the season in 2020. Sadly,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Practice Squad#American Football#Pk#The Kansas City Chiefs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AOL Corp

Packers Release Another One Of Aaron Rodgers’ Favorites

The Green Bay Packers released tight end Bronson Kaufusi this afternoon, despite the fact Aaron Rodgers praised the BYU product recently. We’ve seen the Packers get rid of guys Rodgers likes before, and their release of wide receiver Jake Kumerow in 2020 is the biggest example. Rodgers told people he thought Kumerow was Green Bay’s second-best wideout in camp, and his disapproval of the move contributed to the star quarterback’s discontent with the organization this offseason.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

This is why teams are not interested in Cam Newton

Much has been made of Cam Newton’s release by the New England Patriots, and the lack of interest from other teams in light of that. In reality, it sounds like the biggest factor is simply that Newton isn’t the player he once was in the eyes of NFL teams. According...
NFL
WIBW

Two Chiefs players fined by the NFL

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Two Kansas City Chiefs players have been fined by the NFL for various rules infractions during games. Safety Will Parks was fined $5,500 for a low block in the Chiefs preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers. According to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, Parks is the first player in the league to be fined under the NFL’s new interpretation of this penalty.
NFL
FanSided

The KC Chiefs were right about Le’Veon Bell

Last year, during the NFL postseason, Le’Veon Bell had a clear lane ahead of him, the exact sort of scenario for which he was signed by the K.C. Chiefs at midseason. It was the ideal setup for the recently maligned veteran, a chance on the NFL’s biggest stage in front of primetime cameras to show what he can still do before entering another chance for a free agent payday.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Colts get shocking news on Carson Wentz

The Indianapolis Colts have been scrambling and hoping that Carson Wentz could return in time for their regular-season opener after he underwent surgery. Well, according to Zak Keefer of The Athletic, Wentz is slated to participate in practices this week, starting on Monday. This is a huge development for the...
NFL
Yardbarker

Cowboys Sign Veteran QB: New Dak Prescott Backup?

There's a new quarterback in town. Is there a new backup for Dak Prescott?. According to our sources, the Dallas Cowboys have claimed former Carolina Panthers quarterback Will Grier off waivers. The move comes after the team parted ways with Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert as part of Tuesday's roster...
NFL
The Spun

Panthers Announce They’ve Agreed To Trade With Raiders

The Carolina Panthers agreed to a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday night that will send a veteran linebacker across the country just a few weeks before the start of the regular season. The Panthers announced that they sent linebacker Denzel Perryman and a 2022 seventh-round draft pick...
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers: Taysom Hill is a sign that Sean Payton is losing his edge

The Buccaneers won’t be lucky enough to face Taysom Hill as a starter in 2021. “Jack of all trades, master of none.” There isn’t a better way to sum up Buccaneers opponent Taysom Hill. Hill is one of the most versatile players in the NFL, at least in his usage, but it is more than fair to say he is not a master in the NFL.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

34K+
Followers
69K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy