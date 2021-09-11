Browns elevate PK Chris Naggar, LB Elijah Lee from practice squad for Week 1

The Browns haven’t even played a single regular season game yet, but Cleveland is already on its third kicker due to injuries.

Due to the injury to placekicker Chase McLaughlin, the Browns have elevated PK Chris Naggar from the practice squad for the Week 1 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Browns also elevated LB Elijah Lee from the practice squad.

McLaughlin remains questionable with his hamstring injury, so elevating Naggar makes sense as an emergency backup option. Lee figures to get any of his action on special teams. The Browns, like all NFL teams, are permitted to call up two extra players from the practice squad without penalty.

Naggar is next in line after McLaughlin, who is already the injury replacement for Cody Parkey. The Browns placed Parkey on I.R. before the season.