NBA 2K22 Daily Spin Location: How to Claim Prize Item

Needless to say, the NBA 2K22 Daily Spin is something that every MyCareer player should be taking full advantage of when they hop into the game. From free VC, to Tattoos and Skill Boosts, there is so much to be had throughout the year just by spinning the wheel. At the moment, it seems many haven't been getting their Daily Spin items due to them not knowing their location, or they just don't know where to redeem their prizes. Whether you're in the Current-Gen Neighborhood or the Next-Gen City, here is a breakdown on where to find the Daily Spin, and how to claim your clothing item prizes in NBA 2K22.